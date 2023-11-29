Stocks in focus: Zomato, Tata Power, Canara Bank, Varun Beverages and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Tuesday. Sensex climbed 204 points to end the session at 66,174 and Nifty gained 95 points to settle at 19,889.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Zomato

Ant Group’s payments platform Alipay will offload shares of Zomato in a $395 million block deal on Wednesday. Alipay is selling 296 million shares in the online food delivery company and expects to raise Rs 3,290 crore.

Aster DM Healthcare

The hospital chain will separate its mainstay Gulf business and sell it to its Indian promoters (Moopen family) and a Dubai consortium for $1.001 billion. The move it said will unlock shareholder value and attract more institutional investors. A consortium led by United Arab Emirates government-backed Fajr Capital will have 65% of the Gulf entity, while Azad Moopen, the promoter of Aster, will own 35%, once the transaction is concluded.

Jubilant Foodworks

Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of food services company Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, will buy 51.16% of DP Eurasia for €73.36 million. JFN already owns 48.84% ordinary shares of DP Eurasia, which operates as an exclusive master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Tata Power

The firm’s subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has received a Letter of Award for developing a 200 MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project with SJVN.

BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has inked a Memorandum of Cooperation with Electricite de France, a French state-owned company, to explore the content of the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant Project set up by the Nuclear Power Corp. of India.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency

The state-owned financial Ireda will list its equity shares on BSE and National Stock Exchange on November 29. The IPO issue price has been fixed at Rs 32 per share. Ireda's Rs 2150 crore-IPO was subscribed 38.80 times on its third and final day.

Canara Bank

The public sector lender has received nod from the Reserve Bank of India to sell its 70% stake in its unlisted subsidiary Canbank Factors.

Siemens India

The firm reported a 24.7% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 5,808 crore in Q2. Profit fell 12.4% to Rs 571.6 crore for the quarter ended September FY23. The company announced an investment of Rs 416 crore in capacity addition for power transformers and vacuum interrupters.

Tube Investment of India

The government has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Cellestial E-Mobility and Cellestial E-Trac with Tl Clean Mobility.

Varun Beverages

The company has incorporated a subsidiary company in Mozambique i.e., VBL Mozambique, SA to carry on the business of distribution of beverages.

R Systems International

The board of unit Velotio Technologies has cleared the purchase of an additional 60% equity shares of Scaleworx Technologies. Post the acquisition, Scaleworx will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Velotio.

