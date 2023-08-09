Stocks in news: Tata Power, Berger Paints, IRCTC, Bikaji Foods and more

Domestic equity market ended lower on Tuesday. Sensex fell 107 points to 65,846 and Nifty lost 26 pts to 19,570.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Inox Wind

Promoters Inox Wind Energy and Devansh Trademart offloaded 4.5% and 2.8% stake each in Inox Wind through block deals at a weighted average price of Rs 208 apiece.

Coal India

Coal India Ltd reported a 10% decrease in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,941 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 8,833 crore in the year-ago period. The PSU firm's consolidated revenue from operations rose 2.5% to Rs 35,983 crore in Q1FY24 as against Rs 35,092 crore in Q1FY23. Expenses surged to Rs 26,785.68 crore from Rs 23,985.31 crore, a rise of 11.67%.

Earnings today

Shares of Tata Power, Berger Paints, IRCTC, ZEE, and Max Financial are in focus today as the companies will announce their June quarter results.

Prestige Estates

Prestige Estates has reported net profit of Rs 267 crore in the June quarter of against loss of Rs 390 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 37.6 crore. Its total revenue in the same quarter last year stood at Rs 13.10 crore. Total income stood at Rs 39.08 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Siemens

Siemens Ltd reported a 51 percent-on-year increase in its June quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 455.8 crore on a rise in operating margins seen during the quarter. EBITDA margins rose nearly 200 basis points to 11.6 percent from 9.7 percent in the corresponding period a year ago. Topline during the quarter climbed 14.5 percent on year to Rs 4804.5 crore.

Oil India

Oil India reported a 4 per cent rise in net profit in the June quarter on the back of higher production, which offset a reduction in price. The company registered a net profit of Rs 1,613.34 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared with Rs 1,555.49 crore a year ago.

Bikaji Foods

Lighthouse India fund has offloaded its partial stake in Bikaji Foods through block deals. Tata AIA Life, ICICI Pru Life and foreign investors Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra AMC (Singapore) among bought shares during the tranasctions.

Also read: Tata Power to share Q1 results today; profit may drop up to 20% as coal biz weighs

Also read: 3,200% return in 2023! Top BSE stock performer announces split of shares