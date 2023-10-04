Stocks in news: Titagarh Rail, D-Mart, Raymond, Adani Enterprises and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Tuesday. Sensex lost 316 points to 65,512 and Nifty fell 109 points to settle at 19,528.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Updater Services

The shares of facility management services company will make their market debut on the BSE and NSE, in the T+3 timeline, on October 4. The issue price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 300 per share. The allotment date was September 30.

Avenue Supermarts

The D-Mart operator logged a standalone revenue from operations at Rs 12,308 crore in Q1, up 18.5 percent over Rs 10,385 crore in same period last year. The total number of stores as of September 2023 stood at 336.

South Indian Bank

The private sector lender posted a 10.3% growth in gross advances to Rs 74,975 crore for the quarter ended September FY24. Total deposits surged 9.8 percent to Rs 97,146 crore in Q1 as per provisional data. CASA rose 2.01 percent YoY to Rs 31,162 crore in Q2FY24.

Hero MotoCorp

The world's largest two-wheeler maker will commence deliveries of its first co-developed premium motorcycle Harley-Davidson X440 on October 15.

APL Apollo Tubes

The structural steel tube company logged a sales volume of 6,74,761 tonnes in Q2FY24, rising 12 percent from over a year-ago period. This is the highest quarterly sales volume reported by the company.

Titagarh Rail Systems

The company has inked a contract worth Rs 857 crore with the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation. The company will make 72 numbers of standard gauge cars for the first phase of Surat Metro Rail. The execution is set to start 76 weeks after the signing of the contract and is expected to be completed in 132 weeks thereafter.

Raymond

The company’s board members have given their nod to invest up to Rs 301 crore in one or more tranches in Ten X Realty, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Of the said investment, the company will invest up to Rs 125 crore in the form of redeemable preference shares, and the balance amount of Rs 176 crore will be used for providing an inter-corporate deposit (ICD) to Ten X Realty.

Adani Enterprises

Green Vitality RSC, the 100 percent subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC), has purchased 6.43 lakh shares, which is equivalent to 0.06 percent of paid-up equity, in Adani Enterprises via open market transactions on October 3.

Bank of Maharashtra

The public sector lender said deposits rose 22.2 percent year-on-year at Rs 2.39 lakh crore for the quarter ended September FY24, while gross advances climbed 23.55 percent YoY to Rs 1.83 lakh crore during the same period.

