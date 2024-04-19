Stocks in the news: Jio Financial, Wipro, ITC, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, RVNL and more

Domestic stock markets on Thursday settled lower for the fourth straight session amid geopolitical tensions. The 30-share pack Sensex tanked 454.69 points, or 0.62 per cent, to settle at 72,488.99. The NSE's Nifty index plunged 152.05 points, or 0.69 per cent, to end the session at 21,995.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, April 19, 2024:

Related Articles

Q4 results today: Jio Financial Services, Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, HDFC Asset Management Company, Elecon Engineering Company, KP Green Engineering, Benares Hotels, Rajnish Wellness, Sejal Glass, Amal, Rajnish Retail and Roselabs Finance are among the companies that will announce their earnings for the March 2024 quarter later today.



Infosys: The country's second-largest IT services company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 7,969 crore for the March 2024 quarter, up 30.5 per cent YoY. Revenue from operations dropped 2.3 per cent sequentially to Rs 37,923 crore, while revenue in dollar terms declined 2.1 per cent.



Bajaj Auto: The Pune-based two-and-three-wheeler maker has reported standalone net profit of Rs 1,936 crore for the March 2024 quarter, rising 35 per cent on a yearly basis. Revenue from operations during the same period increased 29 per cent to Rs 11,485 crore, while sales volume grew 24 per cent to 10.62 lakh units.



ITC: A wholly-owned subsidiary of the FMCG major has entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital of cloud services provider Blazeclan Technologies for Rs 485 crore. The proposed acquisition will be completed in 6 to 8 weeks.



Indus Towers: A subsidiary of NTPC- NTPC Green Energy- has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the tower infrastructure company to explore the joint development of grid-connected renewable energy-based power projects.



ICICI Securities: The broking firm company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 536.5 crore for the quarter ended March FY24, rising 104.3 per cent YoY, with strong topline as well as operating performance. Revenue from operations grew by 74.4 per cent to Rs 1,543.2 crore compared to the same period last year.



Federal Bank: The private sector lender has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to establish a representative office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This approval is subject to further regulatory approvals from the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway firm has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkish Engineering Consulting & Contracting (TUMAS India) for partnership and collaboration in public transportation projects and infrastructure projects in India.



Landmark Cars: The automobile retailer has recorded revenue from operations at Rs 1,311 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, rising 8.2 per cent over a year-ago period. Vehicle sales stood at Rs 1,049 crore for the quarter, up 3.55 per cent YoY.

Gokaldas Exports: The garments company opened its qualified institution placement (QIP) issue on April 18. The floor price has been fixed at Rs. 789.99 per share. The company aims to raise about Rs 600 crore via QIP, suggests media reports.