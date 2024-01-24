Stocks to watch out for today: Tata Elxsi, Axis Bank, JSW Energy, Havells India, Tata Steel and more

Benchmark Sensex closed 1053 pts lower at 70,370 on Tuesday. Nifty too slipped 333 pts to 21,238.

Here’s a look at stocks to watch out for today.

Key results on January 24: Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor Company, Canara Bank, DLF, Indian Oil Corporation, Aarti Drugs, Balkrishna Industries, Bharat Dynamics, Birlasoft, CARE Ratings, Ceat, Chalet Hotels, CMS Info Systems, Container Corporation of India, Dalmia Bharat, DCB Bank, Exide Industries, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Kolte-Patil Developers, Laurus Labs, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, PNB Housing Finance, Quick Heal Technologies, RailTel Corporation of India, Rainbow Children's Medicare, UCO Bank, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on January 24.

Tata Elxsi

The firm logged a 3.2% rise in net profit at Rs 206.4 crore for the October-December quarter despite pressure in operating margin. Revenue from operations climbed 3.7 percent sequentially to Rs 914.2 crore in Q3 FY24,

United Spirits

The beverage alcohol company reported a 63.5 percent on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 350.2 crore in the December quarter, led by healthy operating margin performance.

Pidilite Industries

The adhesives, sealants, and construction chemicals maker logged a 66 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit at Rs 511 crore for the quarter ended December 2023. Revenue from operations grew by 4.4 percent YoY to Rs 3,130 crore for the quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

The non-banking finance company has received approval from the board to issue secured NCDs worth Rs 3,000 crore on a private placement basis. The issue included the base issue size of up to Rs 500 crore and the green shoe of up to Rs 2,500 crore, at a face value of Rs 1 lakh per debenture.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank said its standalone profit climbed 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 6,071.10 crore for the December quarter compared with Rs 5,853,07 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

AU Small Finance Bank

The Competition Commission of India has cleared the amalgamation of Fincare Small Finance Bank into and with AU Small Finance Bank. The said amalgamation is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India.

JSW Energy

The power producing company reported a 28.8 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 231.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2023. Revenue from operations rose 13.1 percent YoY to Rs 2,542.8 crore during the quarter.

Havells India

The electric equipment products maker clocked a 1.4 percent on-year growth in net profit at Rs 287.9 crore for the quarter ended December 2023. Revenue from operations climbed 6.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,400.6 crore for the quarter.

