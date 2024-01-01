Stocks to watch out for today: Vedanta, Innova Captab, PVR Inox, KPI Green and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Friday. Sensex fell 170 points to end the session at 72,240 and Nifty lost 47 points to settle at 21,731.

Here’s a look at stocks to watch out for today.

Vedanta

The metal and mining firm has received two orders worth Rs 48.82 crore, along with applicable interest and penalty of 10% of GST demand, from additional commissioner, GST and Central Excise Commissionerate. The orders relate to confirming the demand for GST input tax credit availed during FY18 and FY19 on account of interpretational issues in terms of relevant provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act.

Innova Captab

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund has bought 9 lakh equity shares in the pharma firm via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 474.41 each. Invesco Mutual Fund bought 6 lakh shares at an average of Rs 452.1 on the listing day. In total, they bought a 2.6 percent stake in Innova.

PVR Inox

Nippon Life India Trustee has bought 2 lakh equity shares, equivalent to 0.2% of paid-up equity, in the company via open market transactions. Nippon Life's shareholding in the company now stands at 7.54%, up from 7.33% earlier.

Reliance Power

The company has transferred the development rights and associated physical assets of the proposed 1,200 MW KalaiII hydro-electric project at Lohit River Basin of Arunachal Pradesh to THDC for Rs 128.39 crore. The agreement was inked with the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Kalai Power (a subsidiary of the company), and THDC India.

SRF

The company said the fluorocarbon refrigerant gas capacity expansion project (HFC) was commissioned on December 30 at a cost of Rs 317 crore. In July 2021, the board approved a project for the expansion of fluorocarbon refrigerant gas capacity with backward integration into a key raw material at Dahej.

GPT Infraprojects

The company was declared the lowest bidder for an order value of Rs 267 crore. The project involves construction of a four-lane Raniganj Bypass of length 5.261km on NH-60 (new NH-14) from km 275.20 of NH 60 to km 478.18 of NH-2 (New NH 19) in Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal in EPC mode.

Karur Vysya Bank

The Reserve Bank of India has given its approval to ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (ICICI AMC) for acquiring up to 9.95 percent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of Karur Vysya Bank.

Azad Engineering

PCA Securities Investment Trust Co. Ltd., A/C PCA India Equity Fund, bought 3,39,902 shares or 0.57 percent stake at an average price of Rs 703.4 per share.

Godrej Properties

The Mumbai-based real estate firm has purchased 4 acre with a developable potential of approximately 0.7 million square feet of saleable area in Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru.

Jubilant Ingrevia

The company has commissioned its multipurpose agro-intermediate plant to produce value-added derivatives in its manufacturing facility at Bharuch, Gujarat. The plant aims to cater to the growing demand for agro-intermediaries across the globe.

KPI Green Energy

The company has announced a bonus issue in the proportion of 1:2 (one bonus equity share of Rs 10 each for every two existing equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up).

SJVN

The company’s arm SJVN Green Energy has commissioned a 75 MW Gurhah solar power project in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. It won this 75 MW solar power project at a tariff of Rs 2.98 per unit and signed a power purchase agreement for with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) for 25 years.

Central Bank of India

The public sector bank has inked a co-lending partnership with SMFG India Home Finance Company (formerly Fullerton India Home Finance Company) for MSME loans.

