Stocks to watch out for today: Wipro, Swan Energy, Shilpa Medicare, ABB India, and more

Benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday. Sensex rose 349 points to 73,057 and Nifty ended 74 pts higher at 22,197. BSE investor wealth climbed to Rs 391.50 lakh crore.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

Ashok Leyland

The commercial vehicle manufacturer will start a new integrated commercial vehicle plant focused on green mobility in Uttar Pradesh.

Hindalco Industries

The firm’s US subsidiary Novelis filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares are expected to be offered by Novelis’ sole shareholder, AV Minerals (Netherlands), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hindalco.

ABB India

The technology leader in electrification and automation, reported a net profit of Rs 345 crore in the December 2023 quarter, rising 13 percent over a year-ago period. Revenue from operations climbed 14 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,757 crore for the quarter, with order intake increasing by 35 percent to Rs 3,147 crore during the fourth quarter of CY23. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs. 23.8 per share.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee issued a clarification on a media report that the company is reviving Sony merger talks. Zee said it was not involved in any negotiations. It categorically confirmed that the report resuming Sony merger talks is factually incorrect.

Union Bank of India

The Committee of Directors for Raising Capital Funds has cleared the raising of funds up to Rs 3,000 crore through qualified institution placement (QIP) issues. The QIP issue opened on February 20, with a floor price of Rs 142.78 per equity share.

Wipro

The technology services and consulting company has launched Wipro Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Ready Platform, a new service that will allow clients to create their enterprise-level, fully integrated, and customized AI environments. The Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready Platform leverages the IBM Watsonx AI and data platform.

GOCL Corporation

Promoter Hinduja Capital, Mauritius, is likely to sell its stake in GOCL by about 1 percent, i.e., from the present 73.83 percent to about 72.83 percent, via a bulk or block deal, according to reports.

Swan Energy

The company’s board has approved the launch of qualified institution placement (QIP) on February 20. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 703.29 per share. The board members will meet on February 26 to consider the issue price for equity shares.

Devyani International

Yum Restaurant India is likely to sell a 4.4 percent stake in Devyani International via block deals, according to reports. The floor price for the share sale has been fixed at Rs 153.5 per share, a 7.4 percent discount to the closing price on February 20. The size of the block deal is likely to be Rs 814.8 crore.

Whirlpool of India

Promoter Whirlpool Mauritius offloaded 3,03,89,239 equity shares, equivalent to 23.95 percent of paid-up equity via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 1,277.02 per share, valued at Rs 3,880.8 crore. However, Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, and Societe Generale ODI bought 1,30,66,018 equity shares, valued at Rs 1,668.52 crore.

Shilpa Medicare

TA FII Investors have offloaded 5 lakh shares in the pharma company at an average price of Rs 422.22 per share.

