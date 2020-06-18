Stocks in news: Bajaj Auto, Natco Pharma, Muthoot Finance, JK Cements, Pidilite, Fortis Healthcare

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Bajaj Consumer Care, IRB Infrastructure Developers, City Union Bank, CARE Ratings, Thomas Cook, GSFC, Whirlpool among others.

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

-On Wednesday, Sensex closed 97 points at 33,507 and Nifty declined 32 points lower to 9,881.

-On the currency front, Rupee, the local currency, ended at 76.15 per US dollar as against the last closing of 76.21 per dollar

-On a net basis, FIIs offloaded Rs 486.62 crore while DIIs bought Rs 168.05 cr ore worth in equities on Wednesday

Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops 80 points, Nifty at 9,866 amid weak global cues; ONGC, BPCL top laggards

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel: The Supreme Court will hear the telecom AGR case today. The apex court has asked telecom operators to file roadmaps and timelines for the payment of their AGR dues to the government and the security they seek to provide against it.

Bajaj Auto: The company said it has clocked a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent in the last ten years, with revenue shooting up to Rs 29,919 crore in 2019-20. The automaker said it posted revenues of Rs 29,919 crore in 2019-20 with operating EBITA margins of 17.6 per cent at Rs 5,253 crore and profit before tax of Rs 6,580 crore.

Grasim Industries: The company said it has raised Rs 500 crore through private placement of non-convertible debentures.

Muthoot Finance: Company's net profit rose to Rs 829.4 crore in FY20 as against profit of Rs 541.86 crore in FY19. Company's total income rose to (YoY) Rs 2,630.5 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,084.64 crore in a year-ago period.

JK Cements: Company's net profit rose 19% to Rs 164 crore in FY20 as against profit of Rs 128 crore in FY19. Company's total income fell 1.2% (YoY) to Rs 1,545 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,565 crore in a year-ago period.

IGL: Company's net profit fell 2.2% to Rs 290 crore in FY20 as against profit of Rs 297 crore in FY19. Company's total income fell 6.7% (YoY) to Rs 1,552 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,664 crore in a year-ago period.

Fortis Healthcare: Company's net profit fell to Rs 41 crore in FY20 as against profit of Rs 151 crore in FY19. Company's total income fell 6% (YoY) to Rs 1,112 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,184 crore in a year-ago period.

Pidilite Industries: Company's net profit fell 33% at Rs 156 crore in FY20 as against profit of Rs 236 crore in FY19. Company's total income fell 5.8% (YoY) to Rs 1,554 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,639 crore in a year-ago period.

Amara Raja: Company said it migrated to a new enterprise platform SAP S/4HANA. This will enable it to automate and harmonise business processes and also help it seamlessly integrate data across all group companies and 14 business verticals as well as support their future growth plans.

NTPC: Company said the first 150 MW unit of its Kameng hydropower project is commercially operational. The remaining three units of 150 MW each, totalling 450 MW power generation capacity of the plant, are expected to be commercially operational within this fiscal year in a staggered manner.

Natco Pharma: Company's net profit came at Rs 138 crore in FY20 as against loss of Rs 148 crore in FY19. Company's total income rose 0.2% (YoY) to Rs 454 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 455 crore in a year-ago period.

Welspun Corp: Company's net profit fell 22% to Rs 94.1 crore in FY20 as against profit of Rs 120 crore in FY19. Company's total income rose 0.1% (YoY) to Rs 2,759 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,756 crore in a year-ago period.

Triveni Engineering: Company's net profit rose 72% to Rs 137 crore in FY20 as against profit of Rs 79 crore in FY19. Company's total income rose 75% (YoY) to Rs 1,494 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 854 crore in a year-ago period.

Earnings today: Bajaj Consumer Care, IRB Infrastructure Developers, City Union Bank, CARE Ratings Thomas Cook, GSFC, VST Tillers, Lumax Industries, Thermax, MOIL, Magma Corp, Caplin Point Laboratories, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals, Whirlpool among others will report their Q4 results today.