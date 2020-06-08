Stocks in news: L&T, Reliance Industries, Exide, Jyothi Labs, Coal India, IOL, Hero MotoCorp and more

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Abbott India, Hero MotoCorp, Inox Leisure, PVR, GSPL, Titan, Bombay Dyeing, Kaycee Industries, Graphite India.

-Total coronavirus cases in India stand at 2,46,628, after cases rise by 9,971 in the last 24 hours

-Public sector banks have sanctioned loans worth Rs 17,705.64 crore under the 100 per cent Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme as of June 5, out of which loans worth Rs 8,320.24 crore has been disbursed, the Union Ministry of Finance said on Sunday

-Total reserves in week-ended May 29 recorded up at $3.4 billion & foreign currency assets were up $3.5 billion

-On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 98 crore and DIIs also bought Rs 47 crore worth in equities in Friday

-On Friday, Sensex ended 306 points higher at 34,287 and Nifty was rising 113 points higher to 10,142

Reliance Industries: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has announced an investment of Rs 5,683.5 crore for a 1.16% stake in the company's Jio Platforms. This will be the eighth announcement for an investment for Jio Platforms in less than seven weeks.

Meanwhile, Silver Lake has also announced investment of Rs 10,202.55 crore for a 2.08% stake in Jio Platforms. Overall, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 92,202.15 crore from leading tech investors in less than 6 weeks.

L&T: The company reported a 6.5% fall in profit at Rs 3,197 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 3,418 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 2.2% (YoY) to Rs 44,245 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 43,303 crore in a year-ago period. Company's order inflow stood at Rs 57,785 crore.

AB Capital: The company reported a 44% fall in profit at Rs 144 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 258 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 2.2% (YoY) to Rs 5,122 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 5,050 crore in a year-ago period. Company's order inflow stood at Rs 57,785 crore.

Exide: The company reported a 22% fall in profit at Rs 235.6 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 302.9 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 18.3% (YoY) to Rs 3,474 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 4,251 crore in a year-ago period.

Jyothi Labs: The company reported a 58% fall in profit at Rs 28.8 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 69 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 23% (YoY) to Rs 393 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 516 crore in a year-ago period.

Gateway Distriparks: Company reported a 96% fall in Net profit at Rs 11.1 crore, as compared to Rs 300.8 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue stood at Rs 299.1 crore compared to Rs 120 croe in a year ago period.

Coal India: Company has set an ambitious target of 100 million tonnes (MT) production by 2026-27 and plans to set up 20 more mines in the next four years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.

Vedanta: Company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 6,664 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2020, primarily due to impairment in oil and gas, copper and iron ore businesses. Vedanta faced exceptional loss of Rs 17,386 crore in FY20 due to difficulties in the oil and gas business, triggered by significant fall in oil prices on the back of coronavirus outbreak.

Atlas Cycles: Company has closed operations at its last manufacturing unit in Sahibabad, near Delhi, citing lack of funds to run operations of the factory.

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL): Company reported Rs 153 crore net profit in FY20 as compared to Rs 139 crore in the preceding fiscal, a rise of 10 per cent. The revenue in financial year 2019-20 remained almost flat at Rs 12,320 crore, JSL said in an exchange filing.

Indian Oil: The company said though it is on track to spend the approved capital expenditure for 2020-21, it has "critically examined all capex proposals for rationalisation of cost and time frame.

Tata Sons Chairman has said that the Tata Sons Group is not looking to monetise its investments to raise capital.

Q4 Earnings today: Abbott India, Hero MotoCorp, Inox Leisure, PVR, GSPL, Titan, Bombay Dyeing, Kaycee Industries, Graphite India, PSP Projects, Tata Steel Long Products, MRPL, KRBL among others