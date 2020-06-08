Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 500 points, Nifty at 10,315; SBI, Infratel, Tata Motors top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty traded majorly bullish on Monday, amid strong global cues. SGX Nifty also traded 104 points higher at 10, 280, indicating bullish trend at domestic grounds today. Sensex was trading 615 points higher at 34,900 and Nifty climbed 180 points higher to 10,322. On Friday, Sensex ended 306 points higher at 34,287 and Nifty closed 113 points higher to 10,142. Experts said market were rising today as optimism from opening of lockdown restrictions that offset the prevailing uncertain market conditions amid the rising cases of the virus in domestic grounds. Globally indices turned green as investors turned optimistic over prospects of more government stimulus and eased lockdown restrictions across the world. Meanwhile, companies set to announce their earnings are Abbott India, Hero MotoCorp, Inox Leisure, PVR, GSPL, Titan, Bombay Dyeing, Kaycee Industries, Graphite India.

10.46 AM: Global cues

Asian markets were trading higher on Monday, tracking positivity in US futures. Wall Street closed higher on Friday after jobs data showed unexpected rise raising hopes that the economy has started to show signs of recovery. Taking cues from the US jobs data, European indices also closed higher.

Meanwhile, U.K. consumer confidence data fell to the lowest level since financial crisis and retail sales fell 18%.

10.38 AM: Nifty outlook

Expresssing views on Nifty's near term Nifty outlook, Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said, "Last week, although we struggled at 10200, the positioning of RSI-Smoothened indicates possibility of extending this move towards 10500-10700 levels. Hence traders are continuously advised to stay on the positive side as long as 9900 is being held."

He added," Our markets continued their upwards trajectory to enter a five digit territory beyond 10000 after nearly three months. After a good head start, markets took a pause and saw some profit booking for couple of days. But without much damage, the buying re-emerged at lower levels on Friday to conclude the week with whopping 6% gains from the previous weekly close."

10.27 AM: ICICI Bank share price gains over 4%

ICICI Bank share price opened with a gain of 2.2% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 373.85, rising 4.65% on BSE. The stock settled at Rs 375.25 on Friday's trade.

The stock has risen 5.83% in the last 2 days of trade. Meanwhile, 'Private Banks' sector has gained by 2.8%, with Sensex rising 1.42% intraday.

ICICI Bank stock has risen 8.92% in one week, 9.33% in one month. Although, the stock has fallen 31.46% since the beginning of the year. The stock is trading higher than 5, 20 and 50-day but lower than 100 and 200-day moving averages.

10.18 AM: Exide Industries share price

Exide Industries share price opened with a loss of 2.31% today and later touched an intraday low of Rs 158.5, falling 8.38% on BSE after reporting its March quarterly results.

The company reported a 22% fall in profit at Rs 235.6 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 302.9 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 18.3% (YoY) to Rs 3,474 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 4,251 crore in a year-ago period.

9.57 AM: L&T stock rises over 4% post results

L&T stock price opened with a gain of 2.17% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 995, rising 4.16% on BSE.

The company reported a 6.5% fall in profit at Rs 3,197 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 3,418 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 2.2% (YoY) to Rs 44,245 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 43,303 crore in a year-ago period. Company's order inflow stood at Rs 57,785 crore.

9.41 AM: Reliance Industries stock price gains over 2.75%

Reliance Industries stock price opened with a gain of 2.75% today to touch an intraday high of Rs 1.624 on BSE today. This was following the news thatAbu Dhabi Investment Authority has announced an investment of Rs 5,683.5 crore for a 1.16% stake in the company's Jio Platforms. This will be the eighth announcement for an investment for Jio Platforms in less than seven weeks.

Meanwhile, Silver Lake has also announced investment of Rs 10,202.55 crore for a 2.08% stake in Jio Platforms. Overall, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 92,202.15 crore from leading tech investors in less than 6 weeks.

9.35 AM: SBI share price top gainer on NSE

SBI share price was trading 8.73% higher on NSE today as the lender reported its March quarterly results.

SBI reported standalone net profit of Rs 3,580.81 crore for March quarter 2019-20 against profit of Rs 838.4 crore during January-March period of 2018-19. Net income during March quarter rose to Rs 76,027.51 crore from Rs 75,670.5 crore in the same period of 2018-19, SBI said. On the asset front, gross non performing assets (NPAs) of the bank improved at 6.15 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2020 as against 7.53 per cent by the same period of 2019.

Sensex opened 507 points higher at 34,843 and Nifty climbed 113 points higher to 10,412.

9.20 AM:Coronavirus Toll

Total coronavirus cases in India stand at 2,46,628, after cases rise by 9,971 in the last 24 hours

9. 10 AM: Market Update

Sensex pre opened 556 points higher at 34,843 and Nifty climbed 113 points higher to 10,412.

Experts said market were rising today as optimism from opening of lockdown restrictions that offset the prevailing uncertain market conditions amid the rising cases of the virus in domestic grounds. Globally indices turned green as investors turned optimistic over prospects of more government stimulus and eased lockdown restrictions across the world.

9.00 AM: FII/ DII action

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 98 crore and DIIs also bought Rs 47 crore worth in equities in Friday

8.50 AM: Earnings today

Abbott India, Hero MotoCorp, Inox Leisure, PVR, GSPL, Titan, Bombay Dyeing, Kaycee Industries, Graphite India, PSP Projects, Tata Steel Long Products, MRPL, KRBL among others

8. 40 AM: Market Expectations

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Monday, amid strong global cues. SGX Nifty also traded 104 points higher at 10, 280, indicating bullish start at domestic grounds today.

8.30 AM: Closing on Friday

Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a bullish note Friday, in line with key Asian equities, amid heavy buying in metal, media and banking scrips. Sensex ended 306 points higher at 34,287 and Nifty was rising 113 points higher to 10,142.