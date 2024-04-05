Who owns Nifty50 stocks? Check the latest ownership of promoters, government, and other investors here

Promoters’ share in Nifty50 stocks increased by 23 basis points to 42% for the quarter ended December 2023, all thanks to an equivalent increase in government promoter ownership to a 15-quarter high of 6.1%, according to NSE’s Market Pulse. On the other hand, private and foreign promoter holdings remained largely unchanged in Q3FY24 at 29.5% and 6.5% respectively.

Notwithstanding strong foreign capital inflows during the quarter ($6.1bn), the shareholding of foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in the Nifty50 universe remained largely unchanged in the December quarter at 25.1% (down 4bps QoQ). This is about 3.4 percentage points lower than the highest FPI holding of 28.5% witnessed in the pre-Covid period in December 2019.

This was primarily led by the underperformance of the financial sector relative to the broader market during the quarter where FPIs are heavily invested in. Financials account for more than 40% of the FPI investments in the Nifty 50 universe, the monthly publication of the exchange showed.

Excluding financials, ownership of FPIs in the Nifty 50 companies rose by 19bps QoQ to a seven-quarter high of 14.7%. The report further highlighted that ownership of domestic mutual funds inched up marginally by 11 basis points QoQ to the highest-ever level of 10.2% in the December quarter, in line with the trend seen for the broader listed universe.

Overall institutional ownership in the Nifty 50 companies dipped for the third quarter in a row by 10 bps QoQ to 46.3% in the December quarter, even as this is significantly higher than the average of 43.9% recorded over the previous three years.

Share of individual investors in the benchmark 50-share index moderated by 11 bps QoQ to 8.2% in the December quarter, standing 36 bps shy of the 15-year high of Jun’22. Of the 50 Nifty stocks, 36 of them saw a decline in retail ownership in the quarter gone by.

“This is also reflected in net outflows by individual investors during the period. That said, with renewed buying in the current quarter, individual ownership should see an improvement,” NSE Market Pulse said. One should note that the latest shareholding data for the quarter ended March 2024 is yet to be announced.