YES Bank, Adani Power, Suzlon Energy: Trading strategies for for these buzzing stocks

Domestic stock markets managed to settle marginally higher on Thursday following a range-bound trading session. Headline indices gave up early gains but rebounded in the second half of the session, ahead of quarterly earnings of heavyweights TCS and Infosys. The BSE Sensex added 63.47 points, or 0.09 per cent, to settle at 71,721.18. NSE's Nifty gained 28.50 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end the day at 21,647.20.



A few stocks namely YES Bank Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Adani Power Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Avdhut Bagkar, Derivatives & Technical Analyst at StoxBox has to say on these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



Yes Bank | Hold | Target Price: Rs 30 | Stop Loss: Rs 23

The gradual upside in the YES Bank has resumed the next upward trend and the stock is poised to hit Rs 30 mark, considering a medium-term perspective. The immediate support comes to Rs 23 level, followed by the 20-mark. The trend is robust, with the price action is suggesting an optimistic outlook for coming sessions.



Adani Power | Range-bound | Resistance: Rs 570-650 | Support: Rs 500-450

The current trend in Adani Power has gone sideways, implying consolidation in the range of Rs 570-500 levels. A decisive close over Rs 570 could propel the stock towards a new trajectory of Rs 650-700. However, a breach of Rs 500 might assist bears to seize control, asserting trend in the direction of Rs 450.



Suzlon Energy | Caution | Resistance: Rs 50 | Support: Rs 36

Suzlon Energy has triggered the next upside towards the Rs 50-mark, after taking support near 50-simple moving average (SMA) placed at Rs 36. The current trend is resilient unless the support of 50-SMA is dismantled. Receiving bullish sentiment in the overbought category may instigate the bulls to drive the price in the higher trajectory.



