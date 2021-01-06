Bharat Dynamics share rises over 4% on receiving order worth Rs 632.88 crore

Bharat Dynamics share gained over 4% on Wednesday morning after receiving order worth Rs 632.88 crore. The company has received Konkurs-M ATGM order along with launchers and test equipments worth Rs 632.88 crore (including taxes). The order book of the company now stands at around Rs 8,100 crore.

Bharat Dynamics share price opened higher at Rs 352 against its previous close of Rs 345.25 today. Later, the stock gained 4.4% to the day's high of Rs 360.45 on BSE. The stock also hit an intraday low of Rs 350 during early trade. The stock has fallen 5.64% in the last 5 days.

Bharat Dynamics stock is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has risen 7% in the last week and 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen over 10% in a month and 20% in one year.

"This is to inform that BDL has received Konkurs-M ATGM order along with launchers and test equipments worth Rs 632.88 crore. The order book of the company now stands at around Rs 8,100 crore," the company said.

Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 6,509.23 crore as of today's session. The stock has touched a 52 week high of Rs 481.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 147.

Bharat Dynamics stock closed 2.87% higher at Rs 355.15 in BSE.

By Rupa Burman Roy