Diwali Balipratipada: Equity, commodity, currency markets to remain closed on November 16

Equity, commodity, debt and currency markets will remain closed on November 16, 2020 (Monday) on account of Diwali Balipratipada. Trading activity in these markets will commence on November 17, Tuesday.

On November 14, 2020, Sensex and Nifty hit record highs starting Samvat 2077 on strong note during Muhurat trading session.

Sensex rose 390 points to hit fresh high of 43,830 against previous close of 43,433. Nifty too gained 109 points to 12,828 against previous close of 12,719. Sensex closed the Diwali trading session at 43,637.98, up 194.98 points or 0.45 per cent, and Nifty ended 50.65 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 12,770.60.