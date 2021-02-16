Top gainers today: PowerGrid, ONGC, NTPC, Kotak Bank rise up to 6%

Broader market benchmarks turned volatile after rising to new record highs on Tuesday, and ended range-bound, tracking cues from global equities. Amid heavy selling in IT, banking and FMCG stocks, the 30-share barometer index Sensex slid 0.10% to end at 52,104 today, while NSE Nifty 50 barometer declined 0.01% to close at 15313.

Today, Sensex hit a record high of 52,516 and Nifty hit a lifetime high of 15,431. Yesterday, Sensex climbed 609 points to end at 52,154 and Nifty gained 151 points to 15,314.

Sensex, Nifty close flat after scaling record highs

Here's a look at top gainers on BSE and NSE today

1. PowerGrid Corporation

PowerGrid Corp stock was trading among the top gainers on BSE, NSE today, after hitting a fresh 52 week high of Rs 229.8, up 8.29% intraday. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. The stock trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. It has risen 4% in one week, 5% in one month and 12% year-to-date. M-cap of the firm stood at Rs 1,17,946.19 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 6.24% higher on BSE at Rs 225.45 and 6.26% higher at Rs 225.75 on NSE.

2. ONGC

Top gainer on both the bourses closed 5.44% or Rs 0.40 higher at Rs 103.75 on BSE and 4.98% higher on NSE at Rs 103. The share price gained 2.2% intraday to the day's high of Rs 104.80, rising 6.5% and also hit a low of Rs 99 today. M-cap stood at Rs 1,30,520.40 crore as of today's session. It has risen 2% in one week, 2.3% in one month and 11% year-to-date.

3. Hindalco Industries

The top gainer on NSE today hit a new 52 week high of Rs 279.75, rising 6.3% intraday. The stock has risen 6% in the last 2 days of consecutive gains. The stock has risen 12% in one week, 11% in one month and 22% year-to-date. M-cap stood at Rs 66,386.53 crore as of today's session. The stock closed 5.51% higher on NSE today at Rs 294.80.

4. NTPC

Shares of state-owned company NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) were trading as top gainers on BSE and NSE today. The NTPC stock gained 4% today to hit an intraday high of Rs 99.15 and also hit an intraday low of Rs 95.35. The stock has gained after 5 days of consecutive fall. The market capitalization of the firm stood at Rs 97,016.13 crore as of today's session. NTPC stock price is trading higher than 20, 100, and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5 and 50-day moving averages. The stock has, however, fallen 1.9% in one week, 2.44% in one month and 13% in one year.

5. Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price closed 1.78% higher on BSE at Rs 2021.65 and 1.91% higher on NSE at Rs 2,023.90. The stock hit a new 52 week high of Rs 2048.95. The lender stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2048.95, rising 3.16% on BSE and low of Rs 1995. Kotak bank stock has risen 3.85% in 2 days. Kotak Mahindra Bank is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has gained 3% in one week and 8% in one month. Year-to-date, the stock has gained 1.32%. Market-cap of the lender stood at Rs 4,00,486.71 crore today.

6. Reliance Industries

Shares of multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries traded as the top gainer on BSE and NSE. The stock closed 1.33% higher at Rs 2059.65 on BSE and 1.27% higher at Rs 2,058.50 on NSE. The index heavyweight stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. The stock trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 2079, rising 2.28% and a low of Rs 2037.50 on BSE. RIL market capitalisation by the closing bell stood at Rs 13,05,702.91 crore today. RIL shares have risen 5.3% in a week, 6.3% in one month and 38% in one year.

7. Maruti Suzuki

Shares of auto major Maruti Suzuki traded among top gainer of BSE as well as NSE today and closed 1.2% higher at Rs 7,690. Maruti share price touched an intraday high of Rs 7797, rising 2.6% and a low of Rs 7621.65 today. Maruti stock price has risen 1.74% in the last 2 days of consecutive gains. Maruti Suzuki share price trades higher than 5, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 20 and 50-day moving averages. The stock has gained 0.55 % year-to-date and 11% in one year.

8. UltraTech Cement

The cement sector heavyweight stock closed 0.9% higher on BSE at Rs 6467.90 and 0.78% higher at Rs 6,457.85 on NSE. UltraTech Cement stock touched an intraday high and a low of Rs 6,549.95 and Rs 6410.05 on BSE. Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,86,687.85 crore today. The stock traded 1.73% away from 52 week high of Rs 6586.05. The stock has gained 0.78% in one week, 18% in one month and 45% in one year.

On the other hand, ITC, M&M, HDFC, HCL Tech, ITC, Dr Reddy's were among the top losers today.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.42% to end at 21.78. The BSE's market capitalization stood flat at Rs 205 lakh crore. Market breadth was negative on BSE, with 1,348 shares rising, 1,628 shares falling and 168 shares unchanged.

