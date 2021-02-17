Stocks in news: Future Retail, L&T Finance, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, TVS Srichakra, Nestle

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments.

Share Market Live: Sensex drops 300 points, Nifty at 15, 250; L&T, Maruti, Titan top losers

Future Retail: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed an order passed by market regulator SEBI that had banned Future Retail Chairperson Kishore Biyani and some other promoters from the securities market for one year for alleged insider trading.

L&T Finance Holdings : The company closed rights issue of Rs 2,998.61 crore, which was oversubscribed by 15%.

ICICI Bank : The bank will buy over 9% stake in fintech startup Thillais Analytical Solutions.

Infosys : The US subsidiary completed acquisition of automated new business and underwriting platform from STEP Solutions.

Adani Ports and SEZ: The company said it has completed the acquisition of Dighi Port for Rs 705 crore and would invest over Rs 10,000 crore in developing it as an alternate gateway to JNPT.

Bajaj Electricals : ICRA upgraded the company's long-term credit rating to A from A-, with stable outlook.

TVS Srichakra : The company signed Memorandum of Understanding with Tamil Nadu Government, to facilitate the investment program of Rs 1,000 crore.

Nestle India : The company reported higher profit at Rs 483.3 crore in Q4CY20 as against Rs 472.6 crore in Q4CY19, while its revenue rose to Rs 3,432.6 crore from Rs 3,149.3 crore YoY.

Inox Wind : The company bagged orders for 62 MW generators in Gujarat and Karnataka on Turnkey basis.

Heritage Foods : Heritage Novandie Foods, a 50-50 joint venture company between Heritage Foods and Novandie, France started the commercial production.

KEC International: Company has secured new orders of Rs 1,681 crore across its various businesses.

Prestige Estates: Company has acquired 99% stake in Ace Realty Ventures.

East West Holdings: Company will consider bonus issue on February 1.