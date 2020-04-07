Sensex surges 1,500 points: Top stocks leading the bull charge today

Sensex gained over 1,500 points in trade today on rally in global markets as Italy , Spain and US witnessed slowing of coronavirus cases. While Sensex gained 1,500 points to 29,090, Nifty rose 448 points to 8,531. Subsequently, investors gained Rs 5.11 lakh crore at 11:32 am as Sensex and Nifty rallied over 5% compared to their previous close.

However, Sensex is still down 29.55% or 12,188 points since the beginning of this year. Similarly, Nifty has lost 29.81% or 3,627 points during the same period as coronavirus crisis roiled global markets since February this year.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex surges over 1,500 points, Nifty nears 8,550; MCX Gold above 45K mark

Meanwhile, all 30 Sensex stocks except Bajaj Finance were trading in the green.

Similarly on Nifty, 47 stocks were trading in green against three in the red.

NSE VIX, a gauge of market volatility, fell 7.45% to 51.18 in early trade today against its previous close of 55.30. On March 24, this year, the index rose to its all-time high of 86.63.

Here's a look at top gainers on Sensex and Nifty today.

Sensex gainers

The private sector lender gained 20.67% intra day to Rs 378 compared to the previous close of Rs 313.25 on BSE. The stock was top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.

Axis Bank: The banking stock gained up to 12.85% to Rs 367.45 against previous close of Rs 325.60.

HUL: The FMCG stock gained 11.42% to Rs 2,399 today against previous close of Rs 2,153 on BSE. This is the large cap stock's all time high.

Sun Pharma : The pharma stock rose 9.55% to Rs 411.80 compared to the previous close of Rs 375.90 on BSE.The large cap stock has gained 20% in two sessions.

HCL Tech: The IT stock gained 9.66% to Rs 444.05 compared to the previous close of Rs 404.95. HCL Tech opened with a gain of 5.69% at Rs 428 on BSE.

On Nifty, top five gainers were as follows :

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender was the top gainer on Nifty rising over 20% to Rs 378.70 comapred to the previous close of Rs 313.20.

Axis Bank: The banking stock rose over 12% to Rs 369.20 against previous close of Rs 325.45 . The stock opened at Rs 347.70 level on Nifty.

Cipla: The pharma stock rose to Rs 513 compared to the previous close of Rs 449.20. The stock opened at Rs 479 on BSE.

Dr Reddy's : The large cap stock rose to Rs 3615 compared to the previous close of Rs 3,146 on NSE. It opened at Rs 3,250 .

JSW Steel: The steel maker gained 13.61% in trade today. Its stock rose to Rs 159.85 compared to the previous close of Rs 140.70.