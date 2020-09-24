Sensex crashes 2,600 points in six sessions: 10 things to know

Coronavirus pandemic has halted the smart recovery logged by Indian markets as resurgence of cases in Europe has led to fears of fresh lockdowns. Uncertainty over US stimulus package and ensuing decline on Wall Street after a record rally too has made investors jittery across the globe. Extending losses for the sixth straight session, Sensex crashed 1102 points to 36,566 against previous close of 37,668. Nifty too slipped 291 points intra day to 10,840 against previous close of 11,131.

Here's a look 10 things about the market crash which have kept investors nervous today.