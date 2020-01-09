Sensex rises over 600 points, Nifty scales 12,200: 10 things to know about the rally

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty saw a relief rally today after US President Donald Trump avoided any military action on Iran in response to missile attack on two US bases in Iraq. Sensex and Nifty turned volatile on Wednesday amid rising tension between US and Iran but Trump's positive comments helped markets worldwide to erase their losses and trade in green. Here's a look at ten things to know about the rally in Sensex and Nifty today:

Sensex opened 400 points higher at 41,216 against previous close of 40,817. Nifty gained 128 points to open at 12,153 compared to previous close of Rs 12,025. In afternoon trade, Sensex gained 636 points to hit 41,453. Nifty too rose 189 points to touch a high of 12,214.

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI were top Sensex gainers. TCS, HCL and NTPC fell the most on Sensex.

Bharti InfraTel, JSW Steel and Tata Motors were the top Nifty gainers. TCS, Coal India and HCL Tech were top losers on the index.

Market breadth was positive with 1,708 stocks rising against 584 falling on BSE. On Nifty, 42 stocks rose against eight trading in the red.

On Wednesday, Sensex closed 51 points lower at 40,817 and Nifty lost 27 points to 12,025.

Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 220 points higher at 15,094 and 217 points higher at 14,091 on BSE.

Banking and consumer durables stocks led the gains with their BSE indices rising 768 points and 385 points, respectively.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 515.85 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 748.4 crore, provisional data available with NSE showed.

195 stocks hit their upper circuits compared to 155 reaching their lower circuits. 69 stocks hit their 52 week high against 62 falling to their 52 week lows on BSE.

Asian markets rose following Trump's positive comments. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 2.2% to 23,714.16 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.1% to 28,407.91. The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6% to 3,085.34. Seoul's Kospi rose 1.2% to 2,175.55 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.7% to 6,864.

Sunteck Realty share price jumps over 6% on deal with SBI

Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 615 points, Nifty above 12,200; JSW Steel, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors top gainers

By Aseem Thapliyal