Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 points, Nifty above 12,160 at pre-open session tracking overseas gains

Share Market Update: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty indices have risen over 1% on Thursday's pre-session trade, with BSE S&P Sensex trading 400 points higher at 40,817 and NSE Nifty50 136 points higher at 12,161. Indices gained on Thursday on back of bullish global key indices amid no further fresh escalation in geopolitical conflicts between US and Iran. Today, global investors gained confidence after remarks by US President suggested the US and Iran were refraining from further military action. Yesterday, tracking overseas trend, BSE S&P Sensex closed 51 points lower at 40,817 and NSE Nifty50 ended 27 points lower at 12,025. Domestic indices followed global key indices that fell into red territory on Wednesday after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq, mere days after the assassination of their top commander General Soleimani ordered by the US. Since last week, global markets have been rattled by concerns about rising tensions in the Middle East after the US killing of Iran's Major General Qassem Soleimani on January 3. Geopolitical developments in the Middle East would the major driving factor for the Indian equity indices this week and will also have a bearing on crude oil prices and rupee movement, analysts said.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Pre-open session

9: 05 AM

Brent Crude falls 5%, Spot Gold back below $1600

8: 55 AM

Brent crude futures rose 55 cents, or 0.8%, to $65.99 a barrel after tumbling 5% from $71 /bbl on Wednesday, while spot gold price fell to $1550.

FII/DII action on Wednesday

8: 50 AM

Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bearish with net selling logged at Rs 515.85 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought Rs 748.40 crore on Wednesday.

Global Market Update

8: 45 AM

Since last week, global markets have been rattled by concerns about rising tensions in the Middle East after the US killing of Iran's Major General Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

On Wall Street, indices closed higher on Wednesday after rallying to record highs as investors gained confidence after remarks by US President suggested the US and Iran were refraining from further military action. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 161.41 points, the S&P 500 gained 15.87 points and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.66 points on Wednesday's trade.

Elsewhere, in Asian, key equity indices rose higher on Thursday following lack of any signs of further conflict in the Middle East.

Following gains in Wall Street overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1%, while Japan's Nikkei gained 473 points. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 300 points, followed by 155 points rise in Taiwan index. SGX Nifty traded 70 points higher on the Singaporean Exchange. On the other hand, South Korea's KOSPI, China's Shanghai Composite grew marginally.

Budget in two sessions in 2020

8: 35 AM

The cabinet committee on parliamentary affairs has recommended holding the Budget session in two phases from January 31 to April 3, with the Union Budget to be presented on February 1. They said the first phase of the session will be from January 31 to February 11 and the second will be from March 2 to April 3.

Stocks in the news

8: 30 AM

Reliance Communications, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, MMTC, NMDC, BHEL among others are the top stocks to watch out for Thursday's trading session

Last Close

8: 15 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erased early losses and closed marginally lower on Wednesday, tracking overseas trend amid escalating geopolitical tensions between US-Iran. BSE S&P Sensex closed 51 points lower at 40,817 and NSE Nifty50 ended 27 points lower at 12,025. Except IT and FMCG, all the other sector-based indices ended in the red today.

