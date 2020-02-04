Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 630 points, Nifty nears 11,900; Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Infratel top gainers

us Share Market LIVE: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gained over 1.4% each by the first hour of session of Tuesday, backed by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ITC, tracking a China-led recovery in broader Asian markets. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex rose 500 points higher at 40,353 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 climbed 150 points higher at 11,848. In terms of sector, all the indices traded in green, except realty that traded flat.A positive opening of other Asian stocks led by gains in China too buoyed domestic benchmarks, traders said. Companies set to announce their earnings on Tuesday are Adani Ports, Adani Green, Tata Global Beverages, Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, PNB.

RBI MPC meet begins today

10: 40 AM

Central bank's six member monetary policy committee (MPC) will kick off its three-day meet on Tuesday. Investors will also keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of India's decision on whether the panel cuts rates again after keeping status quo in the previous policy.

Q3 Earnings Today

10: 25 AM

Adani Green, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Piramal Enterprises, Apollo Pipes, Avanti Feeds, Bajaj Electricals, Balmer Lawrie & Co, Bharti Airtel, CSB Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Exide Industries, Future Market Networks, Firstsource Solutions, Punjab National Bank, Jindal Saw, JSW Energy, Liberty Shoes, Mahindra Logistics, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, TVS Motor Company, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Titan Company, Thermax, Tata Global Beverages, Shipping Corporation of India, Sayaji Industries are the companies that will release their December quarter results today.

Market Update

10: 20 AM

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gained further momentum after Monday's rally and climbed over 1.4% each by the first hour of session of Tuesday, tracking a China-led recovery in broader Asian markets

Gainers and Losers

10: 15 AM

HDFC, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers of today. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Nestle India and Asian Paints were trading in the red.

Market Update

10:00 AM

Market benchmark Sensex surged over 400 points in morning session on Tuesday led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and ITC amid firm global cues.

Market Update

9: 50 AM

According to analysts, equity market is finding some ground in Monday's after a disappointing Union Budget. Further, positive opening of other Asian stocks too buoyed domestic benchmarks, traders said.

FII/ DII action on Monday

9: 40 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,200.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,286.63 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty gained further momentum after Monday's rally and climbed over 1% each by th efirst hour of session. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex rose 500 points higher at 40,353 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 clmbed 150 points higher at 11,848. In terms of sector, all the indices traded in green, except realty that traded flat.

Global Market Update

9:00 AM

A positive opening of stocks in China too buoyed other benchmarks, traders said. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1% led by gains in South Korea and Australia. Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.1%. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong were also trading with gains.

Stocks to watch today on February 4

8: 50 AM

Adani Ports, Adani Green, Tata Global Beverages, Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, PNB among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session.

Previous session

8: 45 PM

After a major selloff on Saturday, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded positive on back of profit booking on Monday and closed strongly bullish, amid high buying by investors in media, auto, realty and metal scrips. Ending a volatile trading session, BSE 30-share S&P Sensex closed 136 points higher at 39,872 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 closed 65 points higher at 11,724. In terms of sector, except IT, pharma and PSU banking stocks, all the other indices closed in green.