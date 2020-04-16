Share Market Update: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid negative global cues; SGX Nifty falls 52 points

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a negative note on Thursday, backed by weak global cues. SGX Nifty traded 50 points lower at 8,873 level, indicating a tepid start in domestic grounds today. Globally, markets turned red as investor sentiments remain fragile amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as global economy. Yesterday, BSE Sensex closed 310 points lower at 30,379 and NSE Nifty 50 ended 68 points lower to 8,925. Investors will also await cues with start of March quarter earning season.

According to experts, prevailing uncertain market conditions amid the rising cases of the virus and extension of the lockdown period have caused volatility and led to the downfall of broader markets on a global scale. There 20.83 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 1.35 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. India has recorded a total of 12,370 cases, 442 deaths and 1,508 recoveries.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.86%, the S&P 500 lost 2.20% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.44%.

8.40 AM:Trade deficit data

India's trade deficit narrowed to $9.8 billion in March from $11 billion a year-ago. Exports and imports fell by 34.6%, 28.7%, on a yearly basis.

8.35 AM: FII/DII action on Wednesday

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 1,358.66 crore equities, while DII's offloaded Rs 1,097.86 crore

8.30 AM: Stocks to watch today on April 16

TCS, Wipro, IPCA Labs, JSW Energy, Bajaj Auto, Care Ratings, Man Industries India among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

8.20 AM: Market expectations

8.15 AM: WPI inflation figures

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation eased for the third month in a row in March 2020 to 1 per cent, lowest in the past four months and a four-year low for the full financial year 2019/20.

8.10 AM : Coronavirus toll

8.05 AM: Rupee closing

Rupee, the local unit ended at day's low of 76.45 per dollar on Wednesday

8.00 AM: Closing bell

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty erased early gains and closed bearish by the afternoon session on Wednesday, in line with global trend. Extending decline for the second straight session, BSE Sensex closed 310 points lower at 30,379 and NSE Nifty 50 ended 68 points lower to 8,925. Sectorally, gains in realty, FMCG, IT were capped by losses in banking indices.

