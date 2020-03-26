Share Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1,100 points, Nifty above 8,600; FM Sitharaman to brief media at 1 pm today

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates: BSE and NSE benchmarks continued the rally and climbed over 5% each by the Thursday's afternoon trading session, backed by buying in heavy index heavyweights. Market sentiments strengthened as investors awaited announcements of financial packages by FM Sitharaman, in a press conference scheduled to be held at 1pm today. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 1,500 points higher at 29,892 and NSE 50-share index Nifty was at 8,720, rising 402 points.

The bullish trend was in line with global peers, as markets cheered on US Senate passing $2 trillion coronavirus relief package. In major events, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with leaders of G20 nations, will hold a virtual summit via video conferencing today, to work out a global plan to contain the highly contagious outbreak. Globally, Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. Since early March, authorities worldwide have stepped up efforts to fight the pandemic and announced financial stimulus.

On Wednesday, indices extended gains for the second consecutive session and closed 7% higher. Sensex ended 1,861 points higher at 28,535, and Nifty gained 496 points higher to 8,297 mark.

Indian indices have been the top laggards amongst the key global indices, since the average peak achieved in February 2020. Since then, Brazil index has fallen 40%, followed by India, where the decline stands at 36%. Compared to this, other key indices average decline stands around 31-28% from peak. With 21 days of complete lockdown in India, many brokerages have said country's April-June GDP may drop to negative 5 percent year-on-year or even more. The lockdown may be extended if infections continue to rise, experts have suggested.

Globally, there are over 4.7 lakh confirmed cases and 21,283 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, over 1.1 lakh have recovered globally. The number of infected cases in India has increased to 606, with 43 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 12 till Wednesday.

India ahead of other countries in stepping up efforts to combact COVID-19

1:00 PM

Nationwide effort to stem the coronavirus has been quite strong, suggest analysts. The Indian governement has placed travel restrictions relatively early and imposed lockdown-like restrictions much earlier than in many countries, which helped in containing the momemtum of the virus spread. Motilal Oswal in its report suggested,"Although India was affected relatively late compared to some othercountries, the government has been quick to implement a nation-wide lock-down for three weeks."

30-40% of the economy is currently operational, says MOFL

12: 55 PM

As per Motilal Oswal calculations, only 30-40% of the economy is currently operational at different intensities. A sensitivity analysis of the adverse impact of lockdown suggests that a single day of complete lockdown could shave off 14-19bp/55-75bp fro mannual/quarterly growth, the broker company said.

Commodity and Currency market

12: 45 PM

On commodity market, April gold futures on MCX traded 605 or 1.5% lower at Rs 41,615, against the previous close of Rs 42,217. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.51% or 0.14 cents to USD 27.25 per barrel. In currency market, Rupee opened at 75.88 and later rose 13 paise higher to trade at 75.80 per dollar.

Market Update

12: 15 PM

BSE and NSE benchmarks continued the rally and climbed over 5% each by the Thursday's afternoon trading session, baked by buying in heavy index heavyweights. Futher market sentiments strengthened as investors awaited announcements of financial packages by FM Sitharaman, in a press conference scheduled to be held at 1pm today. Sensex traded 1,500 points higher at 29,892 and NSE 50-share index Nifty was at 8,720, rising 402 points.

Indices continued trending as per global cues in past three trading sessions. Markets turned overseas to green terriroty as authorities worldwide have stepped up efforts to fight the pandemic and announced financial stimulus. On Wednesday, indices extended gains for the second consecutive session and closed 7% higher. Sensex ended 1,861 points higher at 28,535, and Nifty gained 496 points higher to 8,297 mark.

RBI increases variable repo rate auction amount

12:00 PM

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased March 26 variable repo rate auction amount to Rs 50,000 crore from Rs 25,000 crore.

Alert

11: 45 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be briefing media at 1pm today.

Top gainers and losers today

11: 40 AM

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finance werea among the top gainers in the Sensex pack. On the other hand, ITC, Maruti and ONGC were the top losers.

YES bank down 9% today

11: 35 AM

Shares of YES bank were trading almost 9% lower on BSE at Rs 27 today. In erecnt updates, Yes Bank has said tthe company board will consider a proposal to raise funds via equity and bonds, at its meeting today.

"The meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank is scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Mumbai to consider, amongst other agenda items, a proposal for raising funds by issue of equity shares/ depository receipts/convertible bonds/debentures/warrants/ any other equity-linked securities, through permissible modes," the bank said.

The fund raising plan will also include a qualified institutions placement, rights issue, and further public offer, among others, subject to such approvals, the bank added.

11: 15 AM

Indian government is expecetd to announce economic stimulus package of more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore ($19.6 billion) to fight the economic downturn caused due to coronavirus led lock down.Stimulus plan, which could be announced by the end of the week, could be as large as Rs 2.3 lakh crore, but final numbers were still in discussion.

Oil price falls today

11:00 AM

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.51 per cent to USD 27.25 per barrel.

Rupee gains to 75.80 per dollar

10: 45 AM

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 75.90, then gained further ground and touched a high of 75.81 against the US dollar, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, rupee had gained 26 paise to settled at 75.94 against the US dollar after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government is working on an economic package to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Market Update

10:35 AM

Extending gains for the third consecutive session, benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rose over 5% on Thursday, amid heavy buying registered in index heavyweights. The rally was in line with global peers, as markets cheered on US Senate passing $2 trillion coronavirus relief package. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 1,200 points higher at 29,782 and NSE 50-share index Nifty was at 8,645, rising 336 points.

ANMI appeals for share markets to be closed till lock down to SEBI

10:05 AM

Association of National Stock Exchanges Members of India ANMI, has submitted a letter to the market regulator SEBI and appealed to allow a systematic closure of offices till the nationwide lock down.

The association that represents nearly 900 brokerages, said that it has received various concerns over from members regarding their safety. As per the letter, many members have expressed their opinion for the markets to be closed in a systematic manner, giving due notice to the investors.

"ANMI members and their staff are facing huge problems to reach their head office to operationalize their central server, back office functions, risk management and depository services to meet the requirements of their clients and compliance of exchanges/Sebi," ANMI said.

Rupee opens at 75.87

9: 50 AM

Indian Rupee, the domestic currency opened little changed on Thursday at 75.87 compared to Tuesday's close of 75.88 per dollar.

Why markets rising today

9: 40 AM

After a volatile start, domestic indices gained 2.5% higher within few minutes of the opening bell on Thursday, tracking bullish trend overseas as markets cheered on US Senate passing $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Extending gains for the third straight day, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 701 points higher at 29,280 and NSE 50-share index Nifty was at 8,485, rising 167 points.

In domestic cues, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with leaders of G20 nations, will hold a virtual summit via video conferencing today, to work out a global plan to contain the highly contagious outbreak.

Asian markets turn green

9: 30 AM

Asian counterparts changed trend and turned positive after US Senate passed $2 trillion coronavirus relief package and investors digested the text of the US stimulus bill. The Bill now heads to the House, which will push to pass it Friday by voice vote as most representatives are out of Washington. Following this, SGX Nifty traded 1.5% or 150 points higher at 8,469. While, Strait Times, Nikkei traded in red, all the other indices rose marginally in the range of 0.50%-1%.

FII/ DII action on Wednesday

9: 25 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,893 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed. Meanwhile, domestic investors bought equity shares worth Rs 734 crore yesterday.

Opening bell

9:15 AM

Extending gains for the third consecutive session, equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note in Thursday's trading session as investors awaited the for the economic packages amid rising number of COVID-19 cases. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex has opened 201 points higher at 28,787 and NSE 50-share index Nifty started at 8,438, up 120 points.

Market at pre-open

9: 05 AM

At pre-open session of Thursday, Sensex has climbed 750 points higher to 29,200 and Nifty has risen 516 to 8,317 mark

FMCG fear manpower shortages

8: 55 AM

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies such as Nestle, HUL, P&G, Godrej Consumer, Dabur and Jyothy Laboratories have either cut down or suspended production after Centre's lockdown order. Many of them have notified stock exchanges that while they would continue to produce handwash, sanitisers and essential food items, several of their manufacturing units would be shut down.

At a time when there is a huge surge in demand for essentials and humungous supply-chain issues, won't a slowdown in production lead to further disruption in supplies? FMCG experts say that most companies have 30-60 days of finished goods inventory.

Lock down to cause 'collapse' of India's GDP: Brokerages

8: 50 AM

With 21 days of complete lockdown in India, many brokerages have said country's April-June GDP may drop to negative 5 percent year-on-year or even more. The lockdown may be extended if infections continue to rise, experts have suggested.

SGX Nifty trades muted

8: 40 AM

SGX Nifty also traded 35 points lower at 8,277 mark, indicating a flat-to-negative bias start at the domestic grounds.

Virus outbreak in India

8: 35 AM

The number of infected cases in India has increased to 657, with 602 active cases & 43 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 12 till Wednesday. To work out a global plan to contain the highly contagious outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with leaders of G20 nations, will hold a virtual summit via video conferencing today.

Global indices trade muted

8: 30 AM

Overseas, indices traded muted and pulled back slightly following a historic rally in the previous session, as investors turned jittery over the rising number of infected cases and awaited economic packages from their respective governments and policymakers.

In Asia, indices trade mixed, with Japan's Nikkei falling 2.2% to trade at day's low. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3%.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.4% and the S&P 500 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped half a percent.

The bill includes a $500 billion fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for payments up to $3,000 to millions of U.S. families. In US, investors awaited the passage and details of a $2 trillion stimulus package in the United States to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Outbreak impact worldwide

8: 25 AM

Indian indices have been the top laggards amongst the key global indices, since the average peak achieved in February 2020. Since then, Brazil index has fallen 40%, followed by India, where the decline stands at 36%. Compared to this, other key indices average decline stands around 31-28% from peak.

Stocks to watch today on March 26

8: 20 AM

Shopper Stop, NTPC, Delta Corp, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Indiabulls Housing, Arman Financial, Ramco Industries, Ballarpur Industries, CG Power and Industrial Solutions among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

Coronavirus update

8: 15 AM

Globally, Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically outside China, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. Since early March, authorities worldwide have stepped up efforts to fight the pandemic and announced several financial stimuli. There are over 4.7 lakh confirmed cases and 21,283 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, over 1.1 lakh have recovered globally.

Wednesday's Closing Bell

8:00 AM

Equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a bullish note on Wednesday, tracking bullish trend from global key indices as authorities world over stepped up efforts to fight the pandemic. Sensex ended 1,861 points higher at 28,535, and Nifty gained 496 points higher to 8,297 mark.

