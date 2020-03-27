Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 400 points, Nifty above 8,800; RBI cuts repo rate by 75 bps

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates: BSE and NSE benchmarks Sensex and Nifty erased early gains, although traded on a bullish note on Friday, after the RBI in its MPC meet cut the repo rate by 75 bps to 4.40%, amidst "extraordinary circumstances" caused by the pandemic.

Indices continued tracking global rally, as investors banked on hopes that policymakers will roll out additional stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Extending gains for the fourth straight session, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 400 points higher at 30,338 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,855, rising 214 points.

The economic relief package announced also supported the positive sentiments. The government yesterday announced Rs 1.7 lakh crore worth package for poor people, health workers, employees and poor women to mitigate the crisis that have emerged due the pandemic outbreak. Investors also awaited positive cues from press conference of RBI Governor in regard to the coronavirus crisis, scheduled at 10 am today.

Indices globally cheered on US Senate passing $2 trillion coronavirus relief package to help the already slowing economy. US Federal Reserve has already slashed rates to zero and launched quantitative easing, is now expected to pass a $2 trillion stimulus package later on Friday to stem the damage caused by the pandemic. Globally, Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. Since early March, authorities worldwide have stepped up efforts to fight the pandemic and announced financial stimulus.

Globally, there are over 5.3 lakh confirmed cases and 24,081 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, over 1.48 lakh have recovered globally. The number of infected cases in India has increased to 727, with 45 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 16.

Yesterday, indices extended gains for the third consecutive session and ended near day's high, backed by buying in heavy index heavyweights. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex ended 1,410 points higher at 29,946 and NSE 50-share index Nifty closed at 8,641, rising 323 points.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Market erases gains

10: 35 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erased its morning gains after the RBI at it sMPC meet cuts the repo rate by 75 bps to 4.4%, amidst "extraordinary circumstances". The RBI Governor also added that banks may reassess working capital cycle and that they won't be treated as NPA.

MPC votes for substantial reduction in repo rate, reverse repo rate

10: 30 AM

RBI Governor said the outlook was heavily contingent on the intensity and spread of the pandemic, that the measures are taken to enhance bank lending. He added that most sectors in India will be adversely impacted dueto the outbreak and also said that the global economic activity has come to a near stand still.

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee met from March 24, 26 and 27. The measures taken measures will push banks to spend money and will further help in reviving growth and presering country's financial stability. RBI Governor later said our effort is to ensure normal functioning of market

Updates on the RBI Governor's live conference

10: 20 AM

RBI has cut the repo rate by 75 bps in its Monetary Policy Committee to 4.40% today. It has also cut the reverse repo-rate reduced by 90 basis points to 4%.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, during his address to media, said his address was coming amidst "extraordinary circumstances". He said the MPC voted for sizeable reduction in repo rate to revive growth, mitigate covid-19 impact. Shaktikanta Das' address to the media has been scheduled a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to help the lower strata of the society.

90% of the COVID-19 cases and 88% of deaths were in G20 countries : PM Modi

10: 15 AM

A group of G20 nations on Thursday convened a virtual meeting to discuss the challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic and to forge a global coordinated response. The group injected over $5 trillion into the global economy to combat economic disruptions triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak. During the video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

G20 nations inject $5 trillion into global economy to take on pandemic

Coronavirus update

10: 10 AM

It's Day 3 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown in India as the number of coronavirus cases rises to 694. The deadly virus has killed 16 people so far, while 44 people have also been cured or discharged.

Market erases initial gains

10:05 AM

BSE and NSE benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded on a bullish note on Friday, tracking global rally, as investors banked on hopes that policymakers will roll out additional stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Extending gains for the fourth straight session, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex started 775 points higher at 30,720 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,925, rising 284 points.

RBI press conference today

9: 50 AM

Investors also awaited positive cues from press conference of RBI Governor in regard to the coronavirus crisis, scheduled at 10 am today.

Nifty outlook

9: 40 AM

Nifty50 technical supports are placed at 8200 and 7960 while resistances are at 8920 and 9230 levels.

Brent crude today

9: 35 AM

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.65 per cent to USD 26.51 per barrel.

Rupee opens at 74 mark

9:25 AM

The rupee opened at 74.60, registering a rise of 56 paise over its previous close of 75.16 against the US dollar.

Opening bell

9: 20 AM

BSE and NSE benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Friday, tracking global rally, as investors banked on hopes that policymakers will roll out additional stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Extending gains for the fourth straight session, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex started 1,100 points higher at 30,952 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,980, rising 339 points.

FII/ DII action on Thursday

9: 10 AM

On a net basis, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as investors sold equities worth Rs 484.78 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed. Domestic investors also sold equity shares worth Rs 769.93 crore yesterday. Incessant foreign fund outflow is on back of mounting fears regarding the economic impact of coronavirus on the country.

Pre-open session today

9: 05 AM

BSE and NSE benchmarks Sensex and Nifty pre-opened on a bullish note for the fourth straight session on Friday, tracking global rally, as investors banked on hopes that policymakers will roll out additional stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

At pre-open session today, BSE 30-share barometer Sensex started 900 points higher at 30,756 and NSE 50-share index Nifty traded at 8,919, rising 277 points.

India's Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package

8: 55 AM

The government yesterday announced Rs 1.7 lakh crore worth package for poor people, health workers, employees and poor women to mitigate the crisis that have emerged due the pandemic outbreak.

Manav Chopra, CMT, Head Research - Equity, Indiabulls Securities said,"Nifty closed over three hundred points in the green and above 8,300 mark which is a good sign. The relief rally we have been expecting seems to be materializing. Once Nifty sustains above 8,300 for few more sessions, the rally will gather steam and expect further short covering & value buying which will propel the index higher. We continue to maintain our view of Nifty scaling towards 9,300-9,500 zone.

Global key indices

8: 50 AM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 6.38%, while the S&P 500 surged 6.24%. The Nasdaq Composite added 5.6%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.0%. Australian shares were up 2.02%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 3.65%.

India ahead of other countries in lockdown initiatives, suggest experts

8: 45 AM

Nationwide efforts to stem coronavirus have been quite strong, suggest analysts. The Indian government has placed travel restrictions relatively early and imposed lockdown-like restrictions much earlier than in many countries, which helped in containing the momentum of the virus spread. The 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed that the government is willing to take hard steps to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Motilal Oswal in its report suggested,"Although India was affected relatively late compared to some other countries, the government has been quick to implement a nation-wide lock-down for three weeks."

Coronavirus stats

8: 40 AM

Globally, there are over 5.3 lakh confirmed cases and 24,081 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Of these, over 1.48 lakh have recovered globally. The number of infected cases in India has increased to 727, with 45 recovered cases. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 20.

Market expectation

8: 25 AM

BSE and NSE benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are expected to follow the global rally and open on a bullish note for the fourth straight session. SGX Nifty on Singaporean Exchange also traded 100 points higher at 8,752, indicating a positive start on the domestic grounds.

Global cues

8: 20 AM

Indices globally cheered on US Senate passing $2 trillion coronavirus relief package to help the already slowing economy. US Federal Reserve has already slashed rates to zero and launched quantitative easing, is now expected to pass a $2 trillion stimulus package later on Friday to stem the damage caused by the pandemic. Globally, Covid-19 infection cases have risen drastically, hurting major economies and disrupting supply chains. Since early March, authorities worldwide have stepped up efforts to fight the pandemic and announced financial stimulus.

Stocks to watch today on March 27

8:10 AM

Laurus Labs, Wabco India, Sonata Software, Sanghvi Movers, Lupin, Mindtree, Motilal Oswal among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

Thursday's Closing bell

8:00 AM

BSE and NSE benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended gains for the third consecutive session on Thursday and ended near day's high, backed by buying in heavy index heavyweights. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex ended 1,410 points higher at 29,946 and NSE 50-share index Nifty closed at 8,641, rising 323 points. Government has also announced series of measures to help poor through this lockdown. The rally was also in line with global peers, as markets cheered on US Senate passing $2 trillion coronavirus relief package to help the already slowing economy.

