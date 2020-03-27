Stock exchanges to remain open 11 out of 21 days during lockdown

Indian stock markets will be open for 11 out of 21 days during the lockdown. As per Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) holiday calendar four holidays - Ram Navami (2 April), Mahavir Jayanti (6 April), Good Friday (10 April) and Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti (14 April) - fall in the next three weeks. Apart from these holidays, there are six Saturdays and Sundays, which are also non-working days.

The markets being shut for 10 days in the lockdown period would bring some sense of relief to investors as the markets have fallen over 37 percent since its all-time high recorded in January.

In fact, NSE brokers' association ANMI (Association of National Stock Exchanges Members of India) which represents nearly 900 brokerages has sought a complete lockdown of stock markets. The brokers' body has submitted a letter to the market regulator SEBI and appealed for a systematic closure of offices.

ANMI had earlier written to market regulator Sebi to ask state governments to declare operations of stock market broking houses as essential services. Since only Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan have declared 'stock broking and depository services' as essential services, ANMI has sought complete closure of markets.

