Share Market updates: Sensex closes 35 points lower, Nifty ends below 11,750; YES Bank stock tanks 30%

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a negative note today amid mixed Asian markets. While Sensex fell 35 points to 39,031 with 16 components in the red, Nifty lost 6 points to 11,748. YES Bank share price tanked 29.23% to end at 168 level on BSE after the private sector lender reported a surprise loss of Rs 1,506 crore net loss for the March quarter as against a profit of Rs 1,179 crore in the year-ago period as provisions soared over nine-times.

"There is some weakness in the Indian market, in line with Asian shares, which fell after China's manufacturing data disappointed," said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

"Domestically, investors are digesting additional provisioning worries and loan book quality. Finally, there is probably some caution ahead of the Fed meeting this week."

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today.

3:44 pm: Sensex closes 35 points lower to 39,031 with 16 components in the red, Nifty loses 6 points to 11,748.

3:25 pm: Kotak Mahindra Bank Tuesday reported 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,038.27 crore for March quarter, 2018-19. The private sector lender clocked a profit of Rs 1,789.24 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

3:23 pm : Tata Steel (9.99%), Redington (6.04%) and Blue Dart (6.03%) were top gainers on BSE.

3:13 pm: Sensex, Nifty pare losses in afternoon trade.

2: 53 pm: Sensex trading 112 points lower at 38,954, Nifty falls 38 points to 11,718.

2: 45 pm: YES Bank share price falls 29.65% to 167 level on BSE.

2:30 pm: Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker, reported a slump in first-quarter net profits Tuesday, in the face of a weakening chip market and rising competition. Net profits in the January-March period were 5.04 trillion won ($4.3 billion) -the lowest since the third quarter of 2016 and down 56.9 per cent year-on-year.

2: 10 pm: The GST investigative arm has found Tata Starbucks guilty of profiteering to the tune of Rs 4.51 crore by not reducing prices of coffee despite a cut in the rate. Investigation by the Directorate General of Anti Profiteering (DGAP) has revealed that Tata Starbucks had hiked the base price of one its coffee variant after the GST Council cut tax rates on restaurants from 18 per cent to 5 per cent with effect from November 15, 2017. This kept the retail sale price of the product pre and post GST rate reduction intact.

1:50 pm: The government has sold 'enemy properties' worth Rs 1,874 crore in April, as it seeks to fast-track the sale process of such assets to meet the Rs 90,000-crore disinvestment target set for the current fiscal. The government has mopped up Rs 2,350 crore as the disinvestment proceeds in the first month of 2019-20, of which, Rs 476 crore was on account of IPO of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) and Rs 1,874 crore from the sale of 'Enemy Property', according to data on the DIPAM website.

1:30 pm: State-owned CIL allocated 27.14 million tonne coal to the power sector under special forward e-auction mechanism last fiscal, registering a decline of six per cent from the previous year. According to the latest monthly report by the coal ministry prepared for the Cabinet, Coal India (CIL) allocated 28.93 MT of the dry fuel to the sector in 2017-18.

1:00 pm: Realty firm Godrej Properties reports a nearly four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 156.66 crore for the fourth quarter of last fiscal on higher sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 42.28 crore in the year-ago period, the Mumbai-based developer said.

12:45 pm: Top Sensex gainers are HCL Tech (3.63%), Infosys (1.82%) and HDFC Bank (1.46%).

12: 30 pm: YES Bank (28.41%), IndusInd Bank (5.56%), HeroMoto Corp (3.15%) are top Sensex losers.

12:15 PM: Bank Nifty trading 321 points lower at 29,692 level.

12: 00 PM: Eveready Industries share price fell 20% in trade today after credit ratings firm India Ratings downgraded the firm's long term credit rating with negative outlook. The stock hit an intra day low of 116.85 level compared to its previous close of 116.85 on BSE.

11:45 am: Hero MotoCorp share price falls 2.78% to 2,531 after the country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported a 24.5 per cent fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 730.32 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19 on account of lower sales in a sluggish market. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 967.40 crore during the fourth quarter of 2017-18. Revenue from operations also declined by 7.92 per cent to Rs 7,884.96 crore from Rs 8,564.04 crore in the year-ago period.

11: 30 am : Sensex pares losses,trades 197 points lower at 38,870 level. Nifty falls 56 points to 11,698.

11: 15 am: Chinese manufacturing sector index fell in April to 50.1, compared to 50.5 in previous month, according to the data released by the National Statistics Bureau.

11:00 am: The US equity indices touched a record high Monday on strong gross domestic product data, which grew at 3.2 per cent in January-March period this year.

10: 45 am: Hero MotoCorp falls over 3% to 2525 on BSE. The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Friday reported 24.5 per cent fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 730.32 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19 on account of lower sales in a sluggish market.

10: 30 am: Indiabulls Housing Finance falls over 6.5% to 691 level in early trade.

10:15 am: Sensex fell 293 points to 38,781 with 15 components in the red, Nifty lost 88 points to 11,666.

9: 50 am: Wipro Consumer Care (WCC) has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Philippine based personal care company Splash Corporation. This will be Wipro Consumer care's 11th acquisition, said WCC Chief Executive Officer Vineet Agrawal.

9: 35 am: Bank Nifty falls 293 points to 29,719.

9: 30 am: Asian Paints (1.54%), HDFC Bank (1.51%) and Kotak Mahindra Bank (1.16%) were the top Sensex gainers. Top Sensex losers were YES Bank (27%), IndusInd Bank (5.06%) and Hero MotoCorp (1.98%).

9: 27 am: On Friday, the Sensex soared 336 points to close at 39,067.33 level. On similar lines, the NSE Nifty climbed 112.85 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 11,754.65. During the week, Sensex dropped 72 points, or 0.18 per cent; while the Nifty gained just 1.85 points, or 0.01 per cent.

9: 25 am: Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 122 points and 90 points lower in early trade.

9: 22 am: Market breadth was negative with 494 stocks trading higher compared to 1137 falling on BSE.

9: 21 am: Banking and auto stocks led the losses with their BSE indices falling 400 points and 187 points, respectively.

9: 20 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 70.73 crore on Friday , and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 920.04 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9: 15 am: Sensex, Niftyopen lower. While Sensex fell 46 points to 39,020 with 15 components in the red, Nifty lost 25 points to 11,729.

9: 00 am: Rupee opened marginally higher at 69.84 per dollar compared to its last close of 70.01.