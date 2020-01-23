Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 50 points, Nifty at 12,120; Axis Bank, L&T top gainers post Q3 results

Share Market LIVE: Equity market indices Sensex and Nifty opened flat with positive bias on Thursday, tracking muted trend from overseas, amid December earnings season. On Thursday, Sensex traded 50 points higher at 41,179 and Nifty traded 15 points higher at 12,120. Yesterday, market closed 0.50% lower, amid high selling pressure in media and metal stocks. On Wednesday, BSE Sensex ended 208 points lower at 41,115 and NSE Nifty closed 62 points lower at 12,106. Companies set to announce their earnings are Biocon, Canara Bank, PVR, PNB Housing, HDFC Life, JM Financial, Oriental Bank of Commerce, GHCL, Reliance Nippon among others.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

Opening Bell

9:20 AM

On Thursday, Sensex traded 50 points higher at 41,179 and Nifty traded 15 points higher at 12,120

FII/ DII action on Wednesday

8: 55 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 176 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 326 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Q3 Earnings Today

8: 50 AM

Biocon, Canara Bank, PNB Housing Finance, PVR, Radico Khaitan, HDFC Life Insurance, HT Media, JM Financial, Oriental Bank of Commerce, GHCL, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, Zee Media Corporation, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Rane Braking, GMM Pfaudler, Indiabulls Ventures, EIH Associated Hotels, JK Agri Genetics, Pioneer Distilleries, South India Paper Mills are among others will be releasing their Q3 results today

Stocks in the news

8: 45 AM

Biocon, Canara Bank, PVR, PNB Housing, HDFC Life, L&T, SBI Life, Axis Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session

Stocks in focus post Q3 results

8: 40 AM

Ceat Ltd, RBL Bank, Axis Bank, SBI Life Insurance and L&T will be in focus today after the index heavyweights submitted their third quarterly results post market hours yesterday.

Last Close

8: 30 AM

BSE Sensex ended 208 points lower at 41,115 and NSE Nifty closed 62 points lower at 12,106. Sectorally, except pharma, IT and media scrips, all the other sector based indices closed in the red. On domestic front, market participants awaited quarterly results by few index heavyweights. Pre-budget correction in the market is also likely.

Sensex ends 208 points lower, Nifty below 12,111