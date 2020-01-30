Share Market LIVE: Sensex declines 300 points, Nifty below 12,050; Bajaj Finserv top loser post Q3 results

Share Market LIVE: Domestic market indices Sensex and Nifty erased early gains and fell on to bearish territory Thursday, tracking negative cues, amid January F&O expiry today. Overseas, concerns over the impact of on world economies by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, that has killed over 100 people globally due to the epidemic, weighted on investors.BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 250 points lower at 40,970 and NSE 50-share index Nifty 40 traded 70 points lower at 12,058. Moreover, Market participants said market will be range bound but short covering may not be ruled out ahead of January F&O expiry today. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today and are likely to trade amid pre-budget market volatility, with the Union Budget nearing on Feb 1. Yesterday, Sensex and Nifty ended strongly bullish, on back of positive global trend, amid December earnings announcements by index heavyweights. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex ended 231 points higher at 41,198 and NSE 50-shares index Nifty 50 closed 73 points higher at 12,129.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

India's first case of Coronavirus confirmed in Kerela

13: 50 PM

Ani and PIB India have both confirmed one positive case of Corona virus outbreak, reported in Kerala. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored, the notification added.

Bajaj Finserv declines 2% post Q3 earnings

13: 40 PM

The share price of Bajaj Finserv fell over 2% on Thursday after the company posted Q3 earnings that were lower than street estimates.

Company's Profit after tax rose 32% to Rs 1,126 crore in the quarter ended December as against Rs 850 in the same period a year ago. Revenue rose 30% on an annual basis to Rs 14,561 crore in Q3 FY20 as against Rs 11,141.60 crore recorded in Q3 FY19.

Market Update

12: 40 PM

Domestic markets erased early gains and fell on to bearish territory Thursday, tracking negative cues, amid January F&O expiry today. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 300 points lower at 40,899 and NSE 50-share index Nifty 40 traded 80 points lower at 12,050.

Strides Pharma rises over 8% post Q3 result

12: 25 PM

Strides Pharma rose to the intraday high of Rs 484.65, rising 8.45% today after the company posted robust healthy Q3 figures yesterday, post market hours.

The company's consolidated adjusted profit at Rs 101.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 22.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Strides Pharma's Revenue grew 28% higher (YoY) to Rs 735.3 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 573.8 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) recorded 184% growth (YoY) to Rs 185.1 crore in Q3FY20 as against Rs 65 crore in Q3FY19, while margin was up at 25.2% as against 11.3 percent, YoY.

Bajaj Finance hit its all-time high

12: 15 PM

Bajaj Finance share price hit its all-time high in early trade today after the firm reported its highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in third quarter on the back of healthy interest income.

Total income rose 41 per cent to Rs 7,026 crore for October-December of 2019-20 as against Rs 4,992 crore in year ago period.

Net interest income gained 42 per cent at Rs 4,537 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 3,206 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Market Update

12:00 PM

Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty traded 0.60% lower each on Thursday, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys ahead of January derivatives' expiry. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 250 points lower at 40,970 and NSE 50-share index Nifty 40 traded 70 points lower at 12,058.

According to traders, benchmark indices turned highly volatile ahead of the expiry of January futures and options (F&O) contracts. Further, weakness in other Asian bourses amid concerns over the impact of China's coronavirus on world economy also weighed on domestic market, traders said.

Traders also said market participants are assessing the economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak and awaiting cues from the Union Budget.

Losers and Gainers

10: 45 AM

Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Kotak Bank and Infosys were among the top losers in the Sensex pack. On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, TCS and HCL Tech were trading as top gainers.

Brent Crude today

10: 40 AM

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.09 per cent to USD 58.27 per barrel.

Rupee opens lower

10: 30 AM

The rupee depreciated 17 paise to 71.45 against the US dollar in morning session.

Market Update

10: 20 AM

Domestic markets erased early gains and fell on to bearish territory Thursday, tracking negative cues, amid January F&O expiry today. Overseas, concerns over the impact of on world economies by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, that has killed over 100 people globally due to the epidemic, weighted on investors. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 200 points lower at 40,999 and NSE 50-share index Nifty 40 traded 60 points lower at 12,068.

YES Bank falls 4.6%

10: 05 AM

YES Bank share price declined 4% in the early trade on Thursday, after the lender submitted credit ratings by India Ratings & Research on the exchanges today, where the brokerage house has maintained Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Yes Bank's Long-Term Issuer Rating of 'IND A' and withdrew its Short-Term Issuer Rating of 'IND A1'.

The Brokerage house said that the follow-up rating action is on back of absence of any swift equity raising as it is critical for providing sufficient cushion to the possible credit cost impact from the stressed asset pool on regulatory capital requirement in the short- and medium-term. Although, the liquidity position of the bank seemed adequate at end-September 2019 (liquidity coverage ratio of 114%), it added.

The agency has withdrawn the bank's short-term rating since there is no outstanding against the same, the filing added.

Following the news, YES Bank shares fell 4.61% to the day's low of Rs 39.3 on BSE.

FII/ DII action on Wednesday

9: 45 AM

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,014.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,520.90 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Earnings Today

9: 30 AM

Bajaj Auto, Force Motors, Tata Motors, Dabur, Colgate-Palmolive, Marico, Bharti Infratel, Indian Oil Corporation, LIC Housing Finance, Blue Star, Persistent Systems, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, JK Tyre & Industries, Thomas Cook (India), Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Astec Lifesciences, Laurus Labs, Strides Pharma Science, Equitas Holdings, Bharat Electronics, Amber Enterprises India, Jubilant Industries, MOIL, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Kirloskar Industries, Parag Milk Foods among others will be releasing their Q3 results today.

Global Market Update

9: 25 AM

Asian stocks slipped while gold and bonds were in demand as worries about the spread of a new virus from China sent investors heading for safety.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% to an almost seven-week low. Japan's Nikkei fell 1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng extended Wednesday's drop and Taiwan's benchmark index opened 1.5% lower.

On the Singaporean Exchange, SGX Nifty traded down 0.15% at 12,114.50, indicating a negative opening in the domestic market.

US Futures (Dow Jones) too traded at 28592, down 118 points or 0.41%.

In US, stocks closed little changed even after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates steady and struck an upbeat tone on the health of the US economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 163.34 points, or 0.57%, to 28,886.19, the S&P 500 gained 14.76 points, or 0.45%, to 3,291, and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.66 points, or 0.54%, to 9,319.34.

Market in red

9: 20 AM

Domestic markets erased early gains within few minutes of opening bell and fell to bearish territory Thursday, tracking negative cues from overseas as concerns over the impact of on world economies by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, that has killed over 100 people globally due to the epidemic, weighted on investors. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 140 points lower at 41,049 and NSE 50-share index Nifty 40 traded 10 points lower at 12088.

Opening Bell

9: 15 AM

Domestic key indices Sensex and Nifty opened bullish on Thursday despite bearish global trend, amid December earnings announcements by index heavyweights. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 100 points higher at 41,300 and NSE 50-share index Nifty 50 traded 10 points higher at 12,145.

Pre-open session

9:00 AM

Domestic key indices Sensex and Nifty are currently trading positive in the pre-open session of Thursday despite bearish global trend, amid December earnings announcements by index heavyweights. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 181 points higher at 41,380 and NSE 50-share index Nifty 50 traded 32 points higher at 12,162.

Stocks in news

8: 50 AM

Bajaj Auto, Force Motors, Tata Motors, Dabur, Colgate, Marico, Bharti Infratel among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session.

Last Close

8: 45 AM

On Wednesday, domestic key indices Sensex and Nifty ended strongly bullish, on back of positive global trend, amid December earnings announcements by index heavyweights. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex ended 231 points higher at 41,198 and NSE 50-shares index Nifty 50 closed 73 points higher at 12,129.