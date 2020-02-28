Share Market LIVE: Sensex crashes 1,100 points, Nifty sinks below 11,300 as coronavirus fears roil global markets

Share Market LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty crashed in early trade today after Wall Street logged its biggest one day drop in nine years on coronavirus fears. All stocks on Sensex and Nifty were trading in the red. While Sensex lost over 1,100 points, Nifty lost 350 points in early trade. China - where the virus originated late last year - reported 327 new cases on Friday, the lowest since January 23 but new infections around the world forced investors to selling heavily in expectation of a global recession. Here's a look at the live updates of the market action today:

11:15 am: On BSE, Lemon Tree (6%), Akzo Nobel 0.87% and DHFL (5%) were the top three gainers.

11: 00 am : Market extends losses. Sensex falls 1,194 points to 38,551 in early trade compared to the previous close of 39,745. Nifty too plunged 364 points to 11,269 against its previous close of 11,633.

10: 22 am : Bajaj Finance share tanks 10% or 445 points to 4,315.

10: 20 am: Oil prices fell for the sixth straight session on Friday and were on track for about a 12% weekly fall, the biggest in more than four years, as the spread of the coronavirus outside China raised fears of slowing global demand.

10: 15 am : "The coronavirus now looks like a pandemic. Markets can cope even if there is big risk as long as we can see the end of the tunnel," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "But at the moment, no one can tell how long this will last and how severe it will get," Fujito told Reuters.

10:14 am: On Nifty, Tata Motors (9.05%), Tata Steel (8.56%) , and Vedanta (6.86%) were top losers.

10: 05 am: Rupee opens 38 paise lower at Rs 71.93 against dollar compared to previous close of Rs 71.55.

10:00 AM: India VIX rose 22.30% signalling heightened volatility in the market.

9:51 am : Sensex falls 1,164 points to 38,581, Nifty loses 350 points to 11,285.

9: 50 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 3,127 crore on Thursday , and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3,497 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9: 50 am : All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the red.

9: 45 am: Banking stocks were the top losers followed by BSE auto down 567 points and BSE IT index falling 571 points.

9: 44 am: Bank Nifty crashes 763 points to 29,418. BSE bankex loses 846 points to 33,834.

9:30 am: The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,190.95 points, its largest one-day point drop in history, bringing its loss for the week to 3,225.77 points, or 11.1%. The benchmark S&P 500 index was down more than 4% on Thursday. In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 tumbled to 26,157.36 while the Shanghai Composite Exchange lost 2.9% to 2,904.92. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 2.3% to 26,157.36. The Kospi in Seoul fell 2.2% to 2,007.89 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 sank 2.3% to 6,502.6. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also retreated.

9: 19 am : Tata Steel (7.58%), Bajaj Finance (5.11%) and Tech Mahindra (4.50%) were the top Sensex losers .

9: 18 am: On Thursday, BSE 30-share S&P Sensex closed 143 points lower at 39,745 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 closed 45 points lower to 11,633.

9: 17 am: Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 384 points and 388 points lower in early trade.

9: 16 am : Market breadth was negative with 113 stocks trading higher compared to 1028 falling on BSE.

9:15 am : Sensex falls 1,000 points to 38,739 with all components in the red, Nifty lost 290 points to 11,343 in early trade.