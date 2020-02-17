Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls 40 points, Nifty below 12,100; ONGC, SBI, HDFC top losers

Share Market LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a positive note on Monday. While Sensex opened over 70 points higher at 41,324, Nifty climbed 18 points to 12,131. Later, market erased gains and was trading flat. Asian markets were trading near three-week highs on Chinese efforts to cushion the blow from a coronavirus outbreak. However, Japan's Nikkei stumbled 0.7% after the country's economy shrank at the fastest pace in the December quarter since the second quarter of 2014.

10: 30 AM : Vodafone Idea share price gained over 18% in early trade after the telco on Saturday said it was currently assessing the amount that it would be able to pay to DoT towards the dues calculated based on AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue). The company proposes to pay the amount so assessed in the next few days.

Ajit Mishra, Vice President, Research at Religare Broking said,"Since earnings season is now behind us and there's no major domestic event, global cues will dictate the market trend. Markets are closely eyeing the developments on the Coronavirus front and that will remain on the traders' radar. We advise focusing on more on defensives viz. IT, Pharma and FMCG and select private banking majors for long trades while any rebound in the PSU banking and auto can be considered to create fresh shorts."

10:00 am: Sensex, Nifty turn red. Sensex down 20 points to 41236 and Nifty down 23 points to 12,089.

9: 50 am : Market breadth was negative with 745 stocks trading higher compared to 1106 falling on the BSE.

9: 40 am: Consumer durables shares led the gains with its BSE index gaining 513 points to 27,475.

9: 35 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 420.65 crore on Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 194.31 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9: 30 am: Titan (1.94%), Nestle (1.16%) and HUL (0.98%) were top Sensex gainers.

9: 27 am: Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 10 points and 15 points higher in early trade.

9: 25 am: Top Sensex losers were ONGC (2.95%), SBI (1.31%) and HDFC (1.27%).

9: 20 am : On Friday, S&P Sensex ended 202 points lower at 41,257 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 closed 61 points lower at 12,113.

