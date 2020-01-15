Share Market LIVE: Sensex slips 170 points, Nifty below 12,300; YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Wipro top losers

Share Market LIVE: Domestic equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a muted note on Wednesday, amid weak global equities, as investors awaited the signing of an initial US-China trade deal. However, sentiments turned negative after US Treasury Secretary said late Tuesday that the US would keep in place tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of a US-China trade agreement. Tracking oversea trend, Sensex fell 100 points lower at 41,858 and Nifty fell 30 points lower to 12,325. In terms of sector, except media index, all the other indices traded in the red. YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel and Vedanta were among the major losers. Infratel, Britannia, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp were among the top gainers. Yesterday, indices closed at fresh record highs after a volatile trade, with BSE Sensex climbing its lifetime high of 41,994.26 and Nifty hitting 12,374.25 as its fresh all-time high.

Here's a look at the live updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

YES Bank top loser today

YES Bank share price was the top loser today, falling 4% to the low of Rs 36.65 on BSE.

In its latest update, Yes Bank said it has acquired 30% in Reliance Power's subsidiary Rosa Power Supply Company due to invocation of pledged shares. Yes Bank acquired 127,321,500 shares, representing 29.97% stake in the Rosa Power.

"Shares acquired on invocation of pledge subsequent to default/breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by YES Bank to Reliance Power," the bank said in a filing to the bourses.

Market Update

9: 40 AM

Globally, markets traded in the red following news that the trade truce with China set to be signed on Wednesday does not include a deal to roll back tariffs imposed on most Chinese goods, US officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Losers and Gainers

9: 30 AM

YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel and Vedanta were among the major losers. Infratel, Britannia, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp were among the top gainers.

In terms of sector, except media index, all the other indices traded in the red.

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

US-China trade deal

9: 00 AM

US President Donald Trump is due to sign the trade pact with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at a ceremony at the White House, marking a truce after 18 months of tit-for-tat tensions that have stalled U.S. business investments and dampened global growth.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said late Tuesday that the United States would keep in place tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of a US-China trade agreement.

"There's no side agreements. The only way the president will be reducing the tariffs is if there is a Phase 2 part of the agreement that is also fully enforceable," he said

He added later that the trade documents will be released Wednesday that will show skeptics that a Phase 1 US-China trade agreement will be fully enforceable, including a pledge by China to refrain from manipulating its currency.

FII/ DII action on Tuesday

8: 55 AM

Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned negative with net selling logged at Rs 205.56 crore from Indian equities and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also bearish with net selling logged at Rs 642.47 crore on Tuesday.

Stocks in focus

8: 50 AM

Wipro, Mindtree, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Canara Bank, Larsen & Toubro Infotech are likely to be in focus on Wednesday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd among others.

Global Market Update

8: 45 AM

Globally, investors awaited the signing of an initial US-China trade deal. However, sentiments turned negative after US Treasury Secretary said late Tuesday that the US would keep in place tariffs on Chinese goods until the completion of a second phase of a US-China trade agreement.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.13%, Japan's benchmark Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi shed 0.29% and 0.48%, respectively, while Australian stocks added 0.33%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.11% at 28,939.67 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15% to 3,283.15.

Last Close

8: 30 AM

After a volatile session, equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained to fresh record highs by the last hour of trade and closed at their highest levels. Sensex closed highest ever, rising 92 points higher to 41,952 level and Nifty50 settled at a new closing peak of 12,362, rising 32 points by the closing bell. During Tuesday's session, BSE Sensex climbed to the intraday as well as its lifetime high of 41,994.26 and Nifty breached earlier 12,337 level to hit 12,374.25 as its fresh all-time high.

Sensex ends highest ever at 41,952.63, Nifty at 12,362.30