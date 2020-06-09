Share Market Live: Sensex opens 150 points higher, Nifty at 10,181; Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel top gainers

Share Market Live: Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher today amid positive global markets. While Sensex gained 150 points to 34,520 , Nifty gained 12 points to 10,179. Meanwhile, companies set to announce their earnings are Hero MotoCorp, KRBL, GPPL, Bombay Dyeing, Kaycee Industries, Graphite India, MRPL, Tata Steel Long Products, PSP Projects among others.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9: 20 am: Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel are top Sensex gainers. Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Maruti are top losers on Sensex.

9: 16 am: Sensex opens 150 points higher at 34,520 , Nifty gains 12 points to 10,179.

US markets

The S&P 500 rallied 38.46 points, or 1.2%, to 3,232.39 and is at its highest level since February, which a panel of economists said on Monday is the month when the recession officially began. That's when employment set a peak before tumbling after businesses shut down across the country to slow the outbreak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 461.46, or 1.7%, to 27,572.44. The Nasdaq composite, which is more heavily weighted to the big technology stocks that held up the best earlier this year, gained 110.66, or 1.1%, to 9,924.74.

9.00 AM: FII/ DII action

On a net basis, FIIs infused Rs 813.27 crore and DIIs sold Rs 1,238 crore worth in equities on Monday.

8.50 AM: Earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Hero MotoCorp, KRBL, GPPL, Bombay Dyeing, Kaycee Industries, Graphite India, MRPL, Tata Steel Long Products, PSP Projects among others.

8. 40 AM: Market Expectations

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open marginally higher on Tuesday, amid higher Asian markets and NASDAQ hitting record high last night. SGX Nifty also traded 37 points higher at 10, 202, indicating bullish in domestic market today.

8.30 AM: Closing on Monday

Sensex and Nifty closed marginally higher on Monday, tracking weak cues from overseas. SGX Nifty turned negative and fell 10 points lower as European indices started the day in the negative. Sensex closed 83 points higher at 34,370 and Nifty climbed 25 points higher to 10,167.