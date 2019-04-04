Share Market Live: Sensex trading lower, Nifty holds 11,620 as RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6%, PSU Bank shares bullish

RBI has reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent from earlier 6.25 per cent. The further reduction in the key interest rate will help people pay lower monthly instalments for home and other loans.

While Sensex fell 70 points to 38,806, Nifty fell 23 points to 11,620.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today.

11:55 am: RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC), led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Thursday announced a 25 basis points cut in the short-term lending rate, also known as repo or repurchase rate, in its first bi-monthly rate review of financial year 2019-20. The repo rate now stands at 6 per cent. The MPC kept the policy stance 'neutral.'

11:45 am: Nifty is trading down by 12.55 points and Sensex is down by 54.82 points.

11:30 am : While all Market Cap categories have fallen, Small Caps has dragged the market with Nifty Small 100 change of -0.43%.

11:20 am: Market has fallen 0.14% while volumes have increased by 4.95%.

11: 15 am: Rupee moves lower to 68.66 against Dollar ahead of RBI Policy outcome.

11:10 am: Godrej Properties rose to 3.31% intraday high to Rs. as the Mumbai-based real estate developer announced it will develop a large residential project in Bandra, Mumbai. The company has entered into a joint venture with a renowned developer to develop a 4.25 acres sea-facing property in the prime suburban micro-market of Sandra West, Mumbai. The stock is just 2.69% away from 52 week high of Rs 937. It currently trades at Rs. 912, 21 points up.

10:55 am: Gujarat Gas Ltd announced that Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, India PNGRB has issued for Grant of Authorization to Gujarat Gas for laying, building, operating or expanding the on new geographical areas under City or Local Natural Gas Distribution network (CGD network). The stock opened with 2 % gain and rose 6.42% to touch intraday high of Rs. 155 and lists on BSE top gainers.

10:50 am: Lakhsmi Vilas Bank on BSE gainers' list as the company announced closure of trading window for the declaration of financial results for the quarter/year ending March 31, 2019. The stock is trading at day's high of Rs.88.35 at a 5 % jump.

10:40 am: Dish TV tops the gainer's list on BSE as the company announced the closure of trading window for the declaration of financial results for the quarter/year ending March 31, 2019. With a trend reversal, the stock rose 6.91 % to touch an intra-day high of Rs. 41. It is currently trading at the same.

10:32 am: Bombay Dyeing positions in top gainers' list in BSE as the company announced the closure of trading window for the declaration of financial results for the quarter/year ending March 31, 2019. The stock rose 7.19% and touched an intraday high of Rs 146.80. It is currently trading 4.86 % up at Rs. 143.60.

10:20 am: Trend reversal after 3 days of fall in Coffee Day Enterprises' share price after the company announced its plans to invest Rs 26 crore in Coffee Day Consultancy Services. The stock was scored 1.8% hike to intraday high of Rs. 280 and currently trades at Rs. 277.55, 1% up. The company also announced to transfer the business of F&G division to its subsidiary-Coffee Day Econ Private Limited.

10:15 am: Shares of Jet Airways maintain downfall for the 4th consecutive day. After opening at a loss of 2%, the slumped 3.66 % to intra-day low of Rs. 241.90 on BSE. Jet Airways on Wednesday informed employees that salaries for March 2019 would be deferred as the resolution plan was taking longer than expected.

10:10 am: Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rise almost 4% to intraday high of Rs. 902.80, as the company said it will deliver 17-19% net profit growth in FY20 & plans to raise a net total of Rs 26,000 cr in 4 quarters of FY20. The total resources raised in Q4FY19 were Rs. 17,300 Crs.

10:00 am: L&T Hydrocarbon, subsidiary of L&T has won contracts across business segments in the range of Rs.1000- 2500 crore. The stock opened at the intraday high of Rs, 1391 on BSE and currently trades at Rs. 1386, 7 points up.

9: 56 am: Market breadth was mildly positive with 836 stocks rising compared to 831 falling on BSE.

9:53 am: BSE bankex trading 8 points higher at 33,856 level.

9:52 am: Consumer durables index is the top gainer on BSE rising 100 points to 23,580.

9:51 am: Information technology index on BSE is the top loser in early trade, falling 109 points to 15,509 level.

9:50 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 1040 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 80 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9:46 am: Bank Nifty was trading 36 points higher at 30,130 level in trade today.

9:21 am: Bharti Airtel (1.64%), PowerGrid (1.10%)and Tata Motors (1.09%) were the top Sensex gainers.

9:20 am: On Wednesday, Sensex closed 179 points downat 38,877. The Nifty index settled 70 points lower at 11,643.

9:17 am: Top Sensex losers were HCL Tech (1.53%), TataSteel (0.81%) and Infosys (0.61%).

9: 15 am: Sensex rises 58 points to 38,935, Nifty opens flat at 11,643

9: 00 am: The rupee opened lower by 11 paise at 68.53 per dollar on Thursday ahead of RBI monetary policy meeting outcome. It ended at 68.42 on Wednesday.

8: 55 am: Asian shares held near an eight-month peak on Thursday as investors awaited developments on Sino-US trade talks, with both sides appearing closer to signing a deal and improved risk appetite weighing on safe-haven assets like the yen. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan took a breather after five straight days of gains took it to its highest since late August. Chinese shares started firm with the blue-chip index up 0.9 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was a tad softer. Japan's Nikkei nudged 0.2 percent higher to stay near a recent one-month top.