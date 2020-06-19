Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade muted amid weak global cues; RIL hits new 52-week high

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Friday, bucking the weakness in Asian counterparts. Sensex climbed 215 points to 34,424 and Nifty rose 56 points higher to 10,150. On Thursday, Sensex ended 700 points to 34,208 and Nifty rose 210 points to 10,091. Domestic indices, hoever gave up early gains and traded tad lower, tracking weak cues from in Asian equities, and Wall Street Futures amid fears of resurgence of the virus in US and China. Meanwhile, companies set to announce their earnings are Punjab National Bank, Bajaj Electricals, LIC Housing Finance, Oil India, Cadila Healthcare, Camlin Fine Sciences, Century Plyboards among others.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10. 30 AM: Nifty outlook

Reliance Securities in its daily report said, "NSE-NIFTY is on the verge of breakout and its key technical indicators are also positively poised. In case the index manages to surpass its 100-day SMA convincingly (placed around 10,112 level), next leg of up-move will start. This could lead the index towards 10,500 and 10,800 levels. On the lower side, its medium-term moving average (50-day EMA) will act as a key reversal point for the index, which is now placed at 9,684 mark.

As for the day, support is placed at around 9,950 and then at 9,840 levels, while resistance is observed at 10,180 and then at 10,330 levels."

10.15 AM: Bajaj Consumer Care share price drops over 8% post earnings

Bajaj Consumer Care share price opened with a loss of 4.79% today and later touched an intraday low of Rs 140, falling 8.11% on BSE.

The company reported net profit at Rs 23.3 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 59.83 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income came at Rs 178.8 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 247.4 crore in a year-ago period.

9. 50 AM: RIL becomes debt free, shares hit new high

RIL share price hit a new 52 week and all time high of Rs.1680 today, rising 1.3% on BSE, after the company chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Reliance Industries is now debt-free and added, taht he has "fulfilled promise to shareholders much before schedule of 31st March 2021."

In another update, the oil conglomerate yesterday announced that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is investing Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms.

9.41 AM: Market turns muted

After minutes of Friday's opening bell, domestic indices gave up early gains and traded muted, tracking weakness from Asian equities and US stocks futures.

9.36 AM: Global Cues

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures wobbled in choppy trade on Friday as lingering concerns about an fresh spike in coronavirus cases offset growing hopes for a quick economic recovery. Oil futures rose in Asia on hopes that output cuts will put a floor under prices.

On the whole, markets have been sideswiped this week on fresh contagion concerns, prompting some investors to temper their optimism about how quickly the global economy can recover for the pandemic.

9. 23 AM: Top gainers and losers

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Tata Steel, JSW Steel were maong the top gainers today. Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro, Adani Ports, M&M were among the top losers.

9.10 AM Opening bell

Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Friday, bucking the weakness in Asian counterparts. Sensex climbed 215 points to 34,424 and Nifty rose 56 points higher to 10,150

8.55 AM: Stocks to watch today on June 19

RIL, Cipla, Bajaj Consumer, Whirlpool, City Union Bank, PNB, LIC Housing, Oil India, Cadila among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

8.50 AM: Rupee Closing

Rupee ended weaker at 76.14 per US dollar on Thursday, as compared to the earlier closing of 76.15 per US currency.

8.45 AM: Earnings Today

Punjab National Bank, Bajaj Electricals, LIC Housing Finance, Oil India, Cadila Healthcare, Camlin Fine Sciences, Century Plyboards, Confidence Petroleum India, Anuh Pharma, Astron Paper, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Entertainment Network India, Greenlam Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Novartis India among others will announce their Q4 results today

8.40 AM: FII/ DII action

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 366 crore, while DIIs also bought Rs 1,131 crore worth in equities on Thursday

8.35 AM: Market expectations

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower amid weakness in global equities. Domestic indices are expected to open tad lower, tracking weak cues from in Asian equities, and Wall Street Futures amid fears of resurgence of the virus in US and China.

8.30 AM: Closing bell

Sensex and Nifty closed majorly bullish on Thursday, as investors were optimistic ahead of the outcome from FM Sitharaman's press conference today, scheduled to be at 4 PM. Positive opening of European markets further led domestic indices higher. Sensex ended 700 points to 34,208 and Nifty rose 210 points to 10,091.

