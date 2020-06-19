Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee falls 15 paise to 76.29 per dollar amid weakness in Asian counterparts

Indian rupee, the currency benchmark depreciated 15 paise to 76.29 per US dollar on Friday's opening bell, tracking weakness from Asian peers, despite the dollar index trading lower.

Although positive domestic equities supported the rupee, the spike in coronavirus cases and border tensions with China weighed on the domestic unit.

The local unit opened at 76.28 against the US dollar at the interbank forex exchange, then fell further to 76.29 against the US dollar, down 15 paise over its previous close of 76.14 against the greenback on Thursday.

"Most Asian currencies were weak against the greenback this morning as the US dollar extended gains supported by safe haven appeal and could weigh on the domestic unit," said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.03 per cent to 97.38.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 103.97 points higher at 34,312.02 and broader NSE Nifty rose 34.70 points to 10,126.35.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they bought shares worth Rs 366.57 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.89 per cent to USD 41.88 per barrel.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment remained fragile amid rising coronavirus cases across the world.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 84.64 lakh and the death toll has topped 4.53 lakh.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 12,573 and the number of infections spiked to 3,80,532, according to the health ministry.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty at 10,150, ONGC, Bajaj Twins top performers

Asian markets, US stock futures trade lower as second wave of virus fears fade economy recovery hopes

Stocks in news: RIL, Cipla, Bajaj Consumer, Whirlpool, PNB, LIC Housing, Oil India, Cadila and more

RIL share hits all-time high after firm becomes net debt-free ahead of target