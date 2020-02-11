Stocks in news: IRCTC, P&G Hygiene, Ashok Leyland, City Union Bank, Torrent Power, Suzlon, Hindalco and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are IRCTC, P&G Hygiene, Ashok Leyland, City Union Bank, Torrent Power, Suzlon, Hindalco among others.

IndusInd Bank: Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed IndusInd Bank Limited's domestic and foreign currency issuer ratings of Baa3/P-3. Moody's has also affirmed the bank's domestic and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of Baa3/P-3, foreign currency senior unsecured rating of Baa3, foreign currency senior unsecured MTN program rating of (P)Baa3, and Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of ba1.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company informed the exchanges BSE and NSE that the company board, at its meet today will consider and evaluate proposals for raising of funds either by issuance of bonds / debentures / non-convertible debt instruments or any other securities or any combination thereof, for refinancing of bonds/FCCBs/loans, subject to all necessary regulatory, statutory and shareholder approvals.

IDBI Bank Q3: The company's (YoY) consolidated net loss widens to Rs 57 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 41 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income stayed flat (YoY) at Rs 62.6 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 62.4 crore in the same period last financial year. Other income registered a growth of 85% (YoY) at Rs 13 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 7 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Gross NPA reduced to Rs 495 crore in Q3 FY20 from Rs 553 crore in Q3 FY19, registering a decline of 10.5%. Company's Net NPA declined 68% YoY to Rs 6 crore this quarter compared to Rs 213 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

BHEL Q3: The company reported 17.3% drop (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 158.8 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 192 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income declined 22.6% (YoY) to Rs 5,679 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 7,336 crore in the same period last financial year. EBITDA registered a growth of 50.3%(YoY) to Rs 328 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 219 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Hexaware Q3: The company reported 8.7% decline (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 168 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 184 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 3.2% (YoY) to Rs 1,529 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,481 crore in the same period last financial year. EBITDA declined mere 0.2% to Rs 201 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 202 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Aster DM Healthcare Q3: The company reported 33.7 % rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 151.4 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 113.2 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.Total income rose 8% (YoY) to Rs 2,322 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,150 crore in the same period last financial year. Company's EBITDA registered a growth of 46% (YoY) at Rs 385 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 263 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

CESC Q3: The company reported 1.7 % rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 176 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 1732 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.Total income declined 3.5% (YoY) to Rs 1,648 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,707 crore in the same period last financial year. Company's EBITDA registered a growth of 37% (YoY) at Rs 277 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 202 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Q3 Earnings Today: Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Ashok Leyland, City Union Bank, Natco Pharma, Torrent Power, Sunteck Realty, Suzlon Energy, Sterling And Wilson Solar, Vadilal Enterprises, Power Finance Corporation, Future Lifestyle Fashions, IPCA Laboratories, PI Industries, Hindalco Industries, Dish TV India, Hindustan Foods, Info Edge (India), Aarti Industries, NBCC (India), ABB India, Alfred Herbert, Amrutanjan Health Care, Bajaj Steel Industries, Balaji Telefilms, Bannari Amman Sugars, Ashiana Housing, Divi's Laboratories, BMW Industries, Bodal Chemicals, Bharat Dynamics, Finolex Industries, Goodyear India, Industrial & Prudential Investments, Jamna Auto Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rail Vikas Nigam, Schaeffler India, Sundaram Brake Linings, VIP Industries among others will release their December quarter earnings today.