Stocks in news: YES Bank, RIL, IRCTC, Adani Transmission, BP, Lux, Nestle, PC Jeweller, Ashok Leyland and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Adani Transmission, BP, Lux, Nestle, Page Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Healthcare, PC Jeweller among others.

YES Bank: Shares of YES Bank will remain in focus as India Ratings downgraded the lender's long-term issuer rating to 'A-' from 'A' while maintaining it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency said the downgrade reflects the continued delay and inconclusive quantum of the anticipated equity infusion in the bank.

IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a sharp jump of 179 per cent in its net profit at Rs 205.80 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, helped by broad-based growth across all sectors. The Miniratna company's total revenue surged 61.91 per cent to Rs 734.98 crore compared to Rs 453.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Reliance Industries will remain in focus after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) dismissed a complaint against its telecom arm, Reliance Jio, which alleged that they were charging higher rates for overseas inbound calls as compared to the ceiling fixed by telecom regulator Trai. Rivals Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel were also named in the complaint.

Torrent Power Q3: The company reported 76% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 419.39 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 236.96 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Revenue from operations of the firm rose 5.3% (YoY) to Rs 3,079 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3,253.50 crore in the same period last financial year. Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs 8.73 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 4.93 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. The company board has also approved interim dividend for FY 2019-20 of Rs 11.60 per equity share on 48 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Ashok Leyland Q3: The company reported 93 % drop(YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.79 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 399.20 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 38.7% (YoY) to Rs 5,208.53 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 7,510.46 crore in the same period last financial year. Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs 0.09 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 1.36 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

GNFC Q3: The company reported 32% de-growth (YoY) in its consolidated net profit to Rs 113.49 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 168.09 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 1.46% (YoY) to Rs 1,312.77 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,293.86 crore in the same period last financial year. Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs 7.30 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 10.81 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year, declining 59.06% (YoY).

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q3: The company reported 12.9% growth (YoY) in its consolidated net profit to Rs 55.86 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 49.79 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 8.32% (YoY) to Rs 430.39 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 469.43 crore in the same period last financial year. Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs 11.10 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 9.94 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year, rising 11.67% (YoY).

HEG Q3: The company reported 100 % de-growth after reporting loss of Rs 1.23 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 865.45 crore net profit, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 77.87% (YoY) to Rs 420.97 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1902.19 crore in the same period last financial year.

Lumax Auto Technologies Q3: The company reported 33 % drop (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.61 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 17.36 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell flat 1.81% (YoY) to Rs 292.42 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 297.81 crore in the same period last financial year.

Q3 Earnings Today: Adani Transmission, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Lux Industries, Nestle India, Page Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Atul Auto, Bajaj Healthcare, PC Jeweller, Varroc Engineering, Vakrangee Limited, Mapro Industries, Lemon Tree Hotels, Dalmia Bharat Sugar And Industries, Deccan Cements, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, KNR Constructions, Mazda, Victoria Mills, Uflex, Wheels India, VLS Finance, Century Plyboards, Allcargo Logistics, Bombay Burmah Trading, Atlas Cycles, Bharat Agri Fert & Realty, Suven Life Sciences among others will be releasing their quarterly results today.