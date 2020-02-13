Stocks in news: SpiceJet, Vodafone, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, ONGC, SAIL and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are SpiceJet, Vodafone, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharma, ONGC, SAIL, among others. Investors will also keenly await the wholesale price index figures to be released later in the day.

Godrej Industries Q3: The company reported 29.2 % rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 156.7 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, as against Rs 121.3 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 11.5% (YoY) to Rs 2,696 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,417 crore in the same period last financial year. EBITDA registered a growth of 125% (YoY) at Rs 158 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 70 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year

KNR Constructions Q3: The company reported a flat (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 49.96 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 50.50 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 21% (YoY) to Rs 612.94 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 505.78 crore in the same period last financial year. EBITDA registered a growth of 17.10% (YoY) at Rs 163.42 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 139.56 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Lux Industries Q3: The company reported 50% hike (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 33 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 23 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 49% (YoY) to Rs 305 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 284 crore in the same period last financial year. The company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity shares of Rs 2.

Page Industries Q3: The company reported 14.6 % fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 87 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 102 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 7,5% (YoY) to Rs 794 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 738 crore in the same period last financial year. EBITDA declined 16% to Rs 139 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 165 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. EBIDTA Margin fell 410 bps from 17.5% in Q3 FY20 from 22.4% in Q3 FY19.

Q3 Earnings Today: SpiceJet, Vodafone, Reliance Communications, Ruchi Soya Industries, Reliance Capital, Reliance Infrastructure, Jain Irrigation Systems, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Sun TV Network, Steel Authority of India, Sical Logistics, V-Guard Industries, MMTC, Muthoot Finance, Pfizer, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Indowind Energy, TRF, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Balkrishna Industries, Edelweiss Financial Services, ERIS Lifesciences among others will be releasing December quarterly results today.