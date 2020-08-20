Stocks in news: SBI, DLF, PNB Housing Finance, Ruchi Soya, L&T Finance

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Indian Overseas Bank, MOIL, Salora International, Madhucon Projects, Healthcare Global Enterprises among others.

Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 350 points, Nifty at 11,320; ONGC, HDFC, L&T, ICICI Bank top laggards

State Bank of India: Bank will reportedly raise Rs 8,931 crore through 15-year bonds that comply with Basel III capital norms.

DLF: The realty major and US-based property player Hines have secured a Rs 2,600 crore loan from HDFC to construct a prime office complex in Gurugram.

PNB Housing Finance: The housing finance company will raise up to Rs 1,800 crore equity capital through a preferential or rights issue.

Hindustan Aeronautics: As per media reports, Centre may sell 5% stake in the company via offer for sale.

Ruchi Soya Industries: Company reported 13% decline in its net profit to Rs 12.25 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, as aagainst net profit of Rs 14.01 crore in the year-ago period.

IRCTC: The government will reportedly reduce its shareholding in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company said it will raise up to Rs 200 crore by issuing bonds, offering 8% interest to investors.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Voda Idea are likely to file additional applications seeking spectrum for 5G trials in which they will not include Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE, PTI reported citing sources.

Muthoot Finance: Company reported a 52% jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 858 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal year.

Earnings Today: Madhucon Projects, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Indian Overseas Bank, MOIL, Salora International, IRB InVit Fund, Modern India among others will report April-June quarter earnings today.