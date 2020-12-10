Stocks in news: TCS, Maruti Suzuki, IRCTC, L&T Tech, Pfizer, Torrent Pharma

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a share buyback programme of up to Rs 16,000-crore, which will commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India: Automobile major on Wednesday said it will increase prices across its model range from January 2021 to offset the adverse impact of rising input costs.

IRCTC: Government will sell up to 20 percent equity in IRCTC via through an Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Thursday at a floor price of Rs 1,367 per share.

Pfizer: Canada's health regulator has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses by March.

L&T Tech: Company wins 5-year order from an oil & gas major worth $100 million.

Torrent Pharma: Company to recall one lot of Thrombocytosis drug, Anagrelide Capsule.

Eveready Industries: The company has denied media reports of Dabur promoters buying a controlling stake in it.

Varroc Engineering: The company arm VarrocCorp Holding B.V., acquired balance 30% stake of VARROC- ELBA ELECTRONICS S.R.L held by ELBA SA, Romania for consideration of euro 1.05M.