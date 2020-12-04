Stocks in news: NCC, Union Bank, Granules India, GHCL, HDFC Life, NMDC

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

Banks: The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will today announce the policy decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The MPC is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged.

PSU Banks: Fitch affirmed Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank's IDR rating at 'BBB-', with a Negative outlook. The rating firm also affirmed IDBI Bank's IDR rating at 'BB+' with a Negative outlook, but upgraded viability rating to 'ccc+'.

Telecom stocks: Bharti Airtel added 3.77 million new subscribers while Reliance Jio added 1.46 million new subscribers in September 2020. Vodafone Idea lost 4.65 million subscribers. MTNL and Reliance Communications lost 5,784 and 1,324 customers, respectively.

InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet: Airlines in India will be able to sell seats up to 80% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights, up from the existing 70%.

Union Bank: The lender will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) later this month to seek shareholders' approval for raising up to ?6,800 crore equity capital.

Granules India: The company received approval from US FDA for generic of Cuprimine, Penicillamine capsules used for the treatment of Wilson's disease and cystinuria.

Ultratech Cement: India's largest cement firm has announced a ?5,477-crore investment to add 12.8 million tonnes (MT) capacity, taking its overall output to over 136 MT per annum.

GHCL: India Ratings & Research affirmed A1+ rating to GHCL for issuance of commercial paper of Rs 100 crore.

HDFC Life: UK-based Standard Life Aberdeen has sold 1.37% stake in the company. Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Standard Life Aberdeen, sold 27,772,684 shares of HDFC Life at an average price of Rs 619.14.

NCC: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased stake in the company to 13.7% from 12.78% earlier.

Orient Cement: Company will acquire a 26 percent stake in AMPSolar Systems for Rs 4.5 crore.

AU Small Finance Bank: CRISIL assigned 'FAA+/Stable' rating for the fixed deposit programme of the bank for an amount of Rs 40,000 crore.

Alkem Labs: Company recieved tentative US FDA nod for Droxidopa drug.

NMDC: Karnataka government has issued orders allowing iron ore mining to be resumed in Donimalai mines by NMDC Limited.

Canara Bank: The lender has raised its rates for fixed deposits with a maturity period of at least two years by 0.2 percent to 5.4 percent.