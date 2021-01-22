Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Wipro, MCX India, Cyient, JK Tyre

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, Gland Pharma, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company.

HDFC Bank: SEBI imposed Rs 1 crore penalty on HDFC Bank for non-compliance of interim order.

Vedanta: The company's mined metal production rose 4% to 2.44 lakh tonnes in Q3FY21 against 2.35 lakh tonnes in Q3FY20, while its integrated metal production increased 7% to 2.35 lakh tonnes from 2.19 lakh tonnes YoY.

Wipro: The company closed its share buyback offer and completed extinguishment of 23.75 crore shares.

MCX India: The company has reported higher profit at Rs 71.80 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 55.57 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 100.90 crore from Rs 94.11 crore YoY.

Cyient: The company has reported higher profit at Rs 95.4 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 83.9 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,044.3 crore from Rs 1,003.3 crore QoQ.

JK Tyre: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 230.7 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 108.9 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 2,769.3 crore from Rs 2,274.8 crore YoY.

Indian Energy Exchange: The company reported sharply higher consolidated profit at Rs 58.1 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 41.7 crore in Q3FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 85.2 crore from Rs 59.7 crore YoY.

Zensar Technologies: The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 137.9 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 50 lakh in Q2FY21, while its revenue fell to Rs 934.4 crore from Rs 979.4 crore QoQ.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,149.6 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 932.65 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 100.33 crore from Rs 86.73 crore YoY.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company has reported profit at Rs 209.65 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 434.66 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue fell to Rs 2,403.2 crore from Rs 2,479.1 crore YoY.

Neelamalai Agro Industries: The company approved to buy back 25,350 equity shares at a price of Rs 1,600 per share.

Reliance Power: The company has reported profit at Rs 52.3 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 49.4 crore in Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,897.2 crore from Rs 1,669 crore YoY.

Shalimar Paints: Ashish Kumar Bagri resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Biocon Q3: Company's consolidated net profit was down 19% at Rs 186.6 crore against Rs 230.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 7.8% at Rs 1,851 crore against Rs 1,716.8 crore (YoY).

Mphasis Q3: Company's net profit grew 8.8% at Rs 325.5 crore as against Rs 299.2 crore (QoQ). Revenue was up 1.6% at Rs 2,474.3 crore against Rs 2,435.4 crore (QoQ).

Ajanta Pharma: The company received US FDA nod for anti-epilepsy drug, Lamotrigine.

Earnings today: Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, Gland Pharma, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company, ARSS Infrastructure Projects, Century Textiles, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Fineotex Chemical, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Indian Bank, India Grid Trust, JSW Steel, Kopran, Mangalam Organics, Oberoi Realty, Reliance Home Finance, Shiva Cement, Simplex Projects, Symphony and V-Mart Retail were among other companies will announce their quarterly earnings today.