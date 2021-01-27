Stocks in news: L&T, Wipro, ICICI Securities, Bank of Baroda, Inox Leisure, Adani Ports

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Marico, Emami.

Larsen & Toubro: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 2,466.7 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 2,352 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue fell to Rs 35,596.4 crore from Rs 36,243 crore YoY.

ICICI Securities: The company has reported higher profit at Rs 267 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 137.2 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue jumped to Rs 620.11 crore from Rs 422.24 crore YoY.

Wipro: The company appointed Douglas Silva as Country Head for Brazil.

Navin Fluorine International: The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 58.9 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 45.4 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue jumped to Rs 309.09 crore from Rs 260.5 crore YoY.

Astec LifeSciences: The company reported lower profit at Rs 7 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 12.1 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue declined to Rs 116 crore from Rs 124.8 crore YoY.

Agro Tech Foods: The company has successfully restarted its commercial production and operations at its plant at Unnao, UP.

Bank of Baroda: The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates has imposed a financial sanction of Rs 13.56 crore approx. on Bank of Baroda, GCC Operations, Dubai for deficiencies in compliance of AML and Sanctions Compliance Framework as on December 31, 2019.

Inox Leisure: The company has commenced the commercial operations of cinema, taken on Leave & License basis, located in Thane from January 26, 2021.

Adani Ports: The company will raise USD 500 million via bonds.

GAIL (India): The company plans to launch an InvIT of its two gas pipelines between Dahej and Bengaluru ahead of a proposed splitting of the pipeline business from the gas marketing function.

Can Fin Homes: The company reported higher profit at Rs 131.9 crore in Q3FY21 as against Rs 106.6 crore in Q3FY20, while its revenue fell to Rs 502.76 crore from Rs 516.8 crore YoY.

Vardhman Special Steels: CRISIL has revised the outlook for long-term bank loan facilities of the company from 'AA/Negative' to 'AA/Stable' and re-affirmed the credit rating for long term and short term Bank loan facilities and for commercial papers.

MSTC: The company has received approval from Excise Department, Government of Rajasthan for conducting an e-Auction for Liquor Shop License Contracts through MSTC's portal www.mstcecommerce.com.

Earnings today: Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Marico, Emami, HG Infra Engineering, Hindustan Organic Chemicals, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, India Cements, JK Paper, Jyothy Labs, Lakshmi Machine Works, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Nippon Life India Asset Management, PNB Housing Finance, PSP Projects, Quess Corp, Tata Coffee, United Spirits and Welspun India among others will report Q3 earnings today.