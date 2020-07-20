Business Today
Loading...

Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Muthoot Finance, Vodafone Idea, YES Bank

Stocks to watch today on July 20: HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Muthoot Finance, Vodafone Idea, YES Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session.

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | July 20, 2020 | Updated 10:25 IST
Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Muthoot Finance, Vodafone Idea, YES Bank
Stocks to watch today: ACC, SBI Cards are among the top companies that will be reporting their April-June quarterly earnings

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are ACC, SBI Cards among others.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex gains 250 points, Nifty at 10,999; SBI Cards, ACC Q1 results today

HDFC Bank: The lender plans to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through bonds to enhance capital base to fund its business growth.

Bharat Biotech: The pharma major said it has received approval to conduct phase I and II clinical trial for its vaccine candidate Covaxin.

YES Bank: Lender's follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise Rs 15,000 crore got subscribed 93% on the final day of bidding on Friday.

Vodafone Idea: Company on Saturday said it has paid an additional Rs 1,000 crore to the government as part of its dues related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Muthoot Finance: Company board has put in abeyance the proposal for a stock split in view of the current economic situation caused by covid-19.

Canara Bank: The bank plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore equity capital through various modes in the current fiscal year to boost its capital adequacy ratio

Earnings today: Maharashtra Scooters, ACC, SBI Cards among others will report Q1 earnings today.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: HDFC Bank | Canara Bank | Muthoot Finance | Vodafone Idea | YES Bank | Stocks in the news | Stocks in focus | sensex | nifty | nse | bse | latest announcements | regulatory filing | stocks to watch out for | top stocks in focus | recent announcements | share market | stoc
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close