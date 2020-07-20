Share Market LIVE: Sensex gains 400 points, Nifty at 10,999; SBI Cards, ACC Q1 results today

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Monday, extending last week's gains amid positive global equities. Sensex gained 403 points higher to 37,423 and Nifty gained 90 points to 10,992.SGX Nifty was rising 13 points higher at 10,942, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Last Friday, while Sensex ended 548 points higher at 37,020, Nifty rose 161 points to 10,90. Led by bullish Asian and European stock markets, domestic markets opened higher suppressing the concerns over surging domestic coronavirus cases.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9.28 AM: Global cues

SGX Nifty was rising 13 points higher at 10,942, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today.

In Asian counterparts, barring Japan's Nikkei and Singapore's Strait Times, all the other major indices opened the week higher. Wall Street ended positive last week suppressing concerns over rising US coronavirus cases, cushioned by hopes for an early vaccine that managed to keep the momentum upward. European indices closed mostly in green, are tracking positive global cues.

9. 12 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Monday, extending last week's gains amid positive global equities. Sensex gained 403 points higher to 37,423 and Nifty gained 90 points to 10,992.

9.00 AM: India Vix

India VIX, a fear gauge index, fell further to 24 levels, lowest since 05 March 2020. HDFC Securities said in its note and added that, "This indicates that expectation of volatility has reduced significantly. This in turn indicates the possibility of a sharp fall in the market has also reduced as compared to the last few months."

8. 50 AM: Q1 Earnings

On the earnings front, while most of the major result announcements have been published for the quarter ended March 2020, investors will keep an eye on the shares of companies now publishing financial results for June quarter of FY21.

ACC, SBI Cards are among the top companies that will be reporting their April-June quarterly earnings

8. 45 AM: Week ahead

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking, said, "Markets managed to settle in the green for the fifth successive week, supported by upbeat global cues and a positive start to the earnings season. It was more of the consolidation bias in the index for most of the week however the strong earnings show from IT majors like Infosys and Wipro played a critical role in boosting the market sentiment in the final sessions."

Weak ahead in share market: 5 things you need to know for the upcoming week

8. 40 AM: Rupee close

On the currency front, rupee ended higher at 75.02 per dollar as against the earlier close of 75.19 per dollar

8. 30 AM: Closing

Virus fears took a back seat as optimism over quarterly earnings led Sensex and Nifty to close higher for this week. Consumer durables and oil and gas stocks logged maximum gains with IT stocks witnessing profit booking after two days of rally. While Sensex ended 548 points higher at 37,020, Nifty rose 161 points to 10,901.

Sensex closes 548 points higher; Nifty at 10,901; ONGC, Titan, RIL top gainers