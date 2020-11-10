Stocks in news: RIL, Inox Leisure, Prestige Estates, TCS, Oil India, JK Cement

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are GAIL India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Tata Power, Aarti Industries, Aster DM Healthcare, Bata.

Reliance Industries: The company said that its subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd received the subscription amount of Rs 9,555 crore from Public Investment Fund (PIF) and allotted 140,051,300 equity shares to PIF.

Hindustan Zinc: Tata Steel plans to source complete domestic zinc requirement from Hindustan Zinc.

Inox Leisure: Company opened QIP on November 9, at a floor price of Rs 263.10 per share.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Company plans to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore via equity on November 12.

Prestige Estates Projects: The company has executed a term sheet with Blackstone Group to sell commercial, retail and hospitality properties worth Rs 9,160 crore.

Indian Oil Corporation: Company said it has commissioned its 120th aviation fuel station at Darbhanga in Bihar.

TCS: Company said it will acquire 100 per cent shares of Postbank Systems AG (PBS) from Deutsche Bank AG.

Future Lifestyle Fashions: The company said it has defaulted on payment for its non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of annual interest of Rs 30.93 crore for the period between 10 November 2019 to 09 November 2020.

Oil India: Company reported lower profit at Rs 382 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, as against Rs 661.5 crore, while its revenue fell to Rs 2,176 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 3,221.2 crore YoY.

JK Cement: Company reported higher profit at Rs 221.1 crore in the quarter ended September 2020, against Rs 81.9 crore, while its revenue increased to Rs 1,634.4 crore in Q2FY21 from Rs 1,317.6 crore YoY.

Indiamart Intermesh: Company posted nearly eight-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 70 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, as against net profit of Rs 9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Ashok Leyland: Company expects commercial vehicle (CV) sales to pick up in the remaining months of the current fiscal year after witnessing huge decline in volumes in the first half owing to the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported.

Earnings today: GAIL India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Tata Power, Aarti Industries, Aster DM Healthcare, Bata India, Century Plyboards, Chalet Hotels, Endurance Technologies, Exide Industries, GMR Infrastructure, IDFC, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Lumax Auto Technologies, Lux Industries, Minda Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, Info Edge India, NCC, NMDC, PNB Gilts, Raymond, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, RITES, Shalimar Paints, Sintex Industries, Suzlon Energy, Symphony, TeamLease Services, TTK Prestige, Varroc Engineering and VST Tillers Tractors among others will report their September quarter earnings today.