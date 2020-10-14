Stocks in news: Infosys, Wipro, Karnataka Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, NTPC, Future Enterprises

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty open muted amid weak global cues; Infosys Q2 earnings today

Infosys: The IT major will announce its September quarter earnings on Wednesday. The company is expected to report around 4 percent growth in dollar revenue for the quarter-ended September 30

Wipro: The company reported dollar revenue growth of 3.7 percent at $1,992.4 million against $1,921.6 million QoQ, expects dollar revenue growth at 1.5-3.5 percent in Q3.

Karnataka Bank: The lender reported profit at Rs 119.44 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 105.91 crore. Its net interest income increased to Rs 575 crore from Rs 498.7 crore YoY.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The lener has declared three NPA accounts worth Rs 133.46 crore as fraud and has already provided 100 percent as per the prescribed prudential norms.

PNB Gilts: CRISIL re-affirmed its credit rating of 'A1+' as assigned to Rs 1,000 crore Commercial Paper programme.

SRF: The QIP committee of the company is scheduled to be held on October 16 to determine the issue price.

NTPC: The company has decided to raise Rs 4,000 crore on 15 October through private placement of unsecured non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures at a coupon of 5.45% per annum with a door-to-door maturity of five years.

CSL Finance: Company board approved the issuance of NCDs aggregating to Rs 10 crore on private placement basis.

Wockhardt: Company's board has approved the redemption of certain preference shares before its due date.

Future Enterprises: Company has defaulted on payment of interest on NCDs worth Rs 15.14 crore which was due on October 12.

Gujarat State Petronet: CARE reaffirmed AA+ rating for company's long term bank facilities, with stable outlook.