Stocks in news: Adani Ports, PVR, Infibeam Avenues, Britannia, Tata Motors

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

Adani Ports and SEZ: The company said it has acquired 75% in Krishnapatnam Port Company for Rs 3,375 crore.

Marico: The company said it has witnessed a partial revival in the consumer sentiment in the second quarter of the current fiscal after being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PVR: Company approved issue and offer for subscription, on a private placement basis, NCDs of Rs 50 crore.

Yes Bank: The lender released provisional numbers yesterday and reported 15.7% sequential growth in liabilities, taking its total deposit base to Rs 1.35 lakh crore

Infibeam Avenues: The parent of payment gateway company CC Avenue said it has signed a deal to license its ecommerce and payment software to Jio Platforms.

Sobha: The Bengaluru-based developer's sales fell by nearly 14% over a year ago to 8.91 lakh square feet. In terms of value, sales dropped by 5.4% to Rs 530.9 crore.

Britannia: The company board approved issue of a NCDs of the face value of Rs 29 by way of "bonus to the members of the company" for one paid-up equity share of face value of Re 1 (rupee one) each, by utilising its general reserve, Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Motors: Company-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported 11.9 per cent dip in sales in the second quarter this fiscal to 1,13,569 units as compared to the same period previous year. JLR retail sales rose 50 percent to 1,13,569 vehicles in Q2FY21, against 74,067 vehicles in Q1FY21.

Sanofi India: Company approved appointment of Vaibhav Karandikar as Chief Financial Officer.

Dhampur Sugar Mills: Company said CARE reaffirmed credit rating of the company for long term credit facilities from banks and fixed deposits as 'A'/Stable.

Majesco: Company to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares on October 8.