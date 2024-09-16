scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
3 stocks to buy for 7-16% returns in next 3-4 weeks

Feedback

3 stocks to buy for 7-16% returns in next 3-4 weeks

Oberoi Realty, Axis Securities said, has broken out above the Symmetrical Triangle pattern at Rs 1,797 with a strong bullish candle on the weekly chart.

The Nifty Realty has delivered returns of 302%, followed by metals at 286% and auto at 256%. All of them have beaten the Nifty 50 benchmark’s returns of 127% in the period. The Nifty Realty has delivered returns of 302%, followed by metals at 286% and auto at 256%. All of them have beaten the Nifty 50 benchmark’s returns of 127% in the period.

Shares of IT major L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), real estate developer Oberoi Realty and household appliances maker Blue Star Ltd may deliver up to 16 per cent returns over the next 3-4 weeks, Axis Securities said in a weekly note. The stocks have broken above their key zones and looked solid on weekly charts, the brokerage said, as it suggested a technical ‘buy’ on the three stocks.

L&T Technology Services Ltd | Buy range: Rs 5,779-5,665 | Stop loss: Rs 5,513 | Potential upside: 7–10%
In the case of LTTS, the stock has demonstrated a breakout above the ‘Falling Channel’ at Rs 5,755 on the daily chart, indicating continuation of uptrend. Axis Securities said a diminished volume during channel formation followed by a surge at the breakout suggests increased market participation at the breakout point.

The stock, the brokerage said, is forming higher highs and higher lows while holding above the upward-sloping trendline, indicating a positive bias in the medium term.

“The daily RSI strength indicator has crossed above its reference line, generating a buy signal. The above analysis indicates an up to Rs 6,140-6,285 levels,” it said.

Oberoi Realty Ltd | Buy range: Rs 1,800-1,764 | Stop loss: Rs 1,713 | Potential upside: 8–11%

Oberoi Realty, Axis Securities said, has broken out above the Symmetrical Triangle pattern at Rs 1,797 with a strong bullish candle on the weekly chart, suggesting the onset of a medium-term uptrend. The stock is trading above its 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day SMAs, indicating a strong positive bias.

“The stock found support at the 38% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally from Rs 1,360-1,953, positioned at Rs 1,721, confirming a medium-term support base. The Weekly RSI strength indicator has crossed above its reference line, generating a buy signal,” the domestic brokerage said.

Axis Securities expects the stock to hit Rs 1,920-1,985 levels in the next three to four weeks.

Blue Star Ltd | Buy range: Rs 1,860-1,824 | Stop loss: Rs 1,721 | Potential upside: 13–16%

In the case of Blue Star, the stock has confirmed a breakout above its consolidation zone of Rs 1,800-1,500 on the weekly chart, indicating the continuation of a medium-term uptrend. The stock found support at its 38 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the rally from Rs 902-1,898, positioned at Rs 1,514, confirming a medium-term support base.

“Blue Star closed above the weekly upper Bollinger Band, thereby generating a buy signal. The Weekly RSI strength indicator has crossed above its reference line, generating a buy signal,” Axis Securities said.

The brokerage suggested an upside target of Rs 2,085-2,130 levels over the next 3-4 weeks.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 16, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
L&T Technology Services Ltd
L&T Technology Services Ltd