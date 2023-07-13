38% return in 3 months! Look who made most money for the rich investors in the June quarter

A couple of portfolio managers delivered robust alpha to their high-net-worth clients in the June quarter, when the broader markets outperformed the benchmark equity indices. Data showed that Equitree Capital Advisors’ small-cap PMS strategy Emerging Opportunities topped the chart with a return of 37.53 per cent for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap gained 21 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, during the same period. On the other hand, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced nearly 20 per cent in Q1FY24.

Equitree Capital Advisors’ strategy

On asking how Equitree Capital Advisors’ Emerging Opportunities managed to deliver superlative return, Pawan Bharadia, Managing Director, Equitree Capital Advisors said, “They aim to enter companies before they are discovered by the broader markets. We look to invest in companies that have significant headroom to grow and deliver 25-30 per cent compounded profit growth at reasonable valuations. Early entry coupled with stellar management and sturdy businesses is what helps us deliver superior returns.”

He further explained that the strategy they follow is to look for market leaders with strong return ratios, low debt, high promoter holding and reasonable valuations.

“We are bullish on the India story and are of the opinion that sectors linked to the economy like infrastructure, manufacturing, capital goods, agricultural equipment should do well. Sectors like pharmaceuticals and chemicals too have seen significant corrections and have pockets that are looking interesting,” Bharadia told Business Today.

The strategy delivered a 10.89 per cent return in the last month, while it gained 23.34 per cent and 34.67 per cent in the past 6 months and 1 year, respectively.

Other major gainers

Data collated by PMS Bazaar further highlighted that Investsavvy Portfolio Management’s Alpha Fund (up 33.12 per cent), Roha Asset Managers’ Emerging Champions (up 32.51 per cent), IThought Financial Consulting LLP’s Vrddhi (up 32.37 per cent), Shepherd’s Hill Financial Advisors’ Value Magno (up 31.76 per cent) and Carnelian Asset Advisors’ Shift Strategy (up 30.67 per cent) stood among other major gainers in the list.

Portfolio management services, or PMS, are investment management services offered by qualified portfolio managers. The minimum ticket size for PMS investment is Rs 50 lakh in India.

Among other major strategies, Green Portfolio’s Super 30 Dynamic, Nine Rivers Capital’s Aurum Small Cap, Invasset LLP’s Growth Pro Max Fund, Badjate Stock & Shares’ Aggressive, Samvitti Capital’s PMS Active Alpha Multicap, Incred PMS’ Smallcap and Midcap, Green Portfolio’s Dividend Yield, Equirus Wealth’s Long Horizon Fund and Gross Portfolio’s The Impact ESG Fund also gained somewhere between 27 per cent and 30 per cent, during Q1FY24.

